what’s-open-in-adelaide-right-now?

The Australian Government has announced a ban on non-essential gathering in response to COVID-19. As a result, Adelaide’s bars, clubs, eat-in restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and cinemas have temporarily closed.If you want to head outdoors and get some fresh air, there are still plenty of things to do and places to go. Many of which involve heightened safety and hygiene measures to comply with health regulations. You can do your part by practicing social distancing and good hygiene.Note: The below is accurate as of 23 March 2020. Due to the changing nature of the situation, it’s best to get in contact with the venue or attraction prior to visiting to ensure they are open for business.Activities: Zoos, parks and sightseeingCleland Wildlife Park: Open from 9am-5: 30pm daily. All koala experiences involving interactions with koalas and facilitated animal experiences with keepers have been suspended. Get updates here. Adelaide Botanic Gardens: The space remains open but education and public programs have been suspended until the end of April 2020. Get updates here. Mount Lofty Botanic Gardens: Open from 8: 30am-4pm weekdays and 10am-5pm on weekends.Himeji Garden: Zen out from 8am daily in this tranquil open space.Cobbler Creek Recreational Park: Open from 6am-9pm daily.Shopping centres, markets and grocery storesShopping centres, markets and grocery stores remain open and are liaising with the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety requirements of staff and customers are being met. Shoppers are encouraged to use the tap and go payment method and use hand santiser that is likely to be found at the entry and exit point of a store. Over the following weeks, opening hours of stores may shift slightly at short notice.Westfield: All Westfield’s in Adelaide are open. Trading hours may vary between locations. Hand sanitiser is available at the Concierge desk and increased cleaning measures have been implemented.Rundle Mall: Open and trading as usual. Retailer trading times may vary.Port Adelaide Plaza: Open and trading as usual. Retailer trading times may vary.Restaurants and cafes: Where to get a bite to eatRestaurants and cafes are currently banned from letting customers dine inside their venue. Don’t fret, though. Any restaurant or cafe that chooses to remain open during the lock-down is able to offer take-away. Some cafes and restaurants have altered their menus to reflect this and are also asking customers not to bring keep cups for takeaway coffee as a hygiene and safety precaution. Contact your local dining establishments to find out if they are open.

