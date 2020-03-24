what’s-on-tonight:-tom-segura’s-stand-up-special-joins-netflix’s-fresh-catalog-of-comedic-escapism

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now. And if you need some stress relief from constant coronavirus updates — don’t lie, we all need laughs right now — Netflix released some new comedy specials (from the past several weeks) that are worth a catch-up session. Here’s the latest and more from the past month.

Tom Segura: Ball Hog (Netflix special) — This special promises to not be for the faint of heart, and Segura is leaving no target-stone unturned. He tackles emotionally fragile people, arguments with one’s family, up-ending expectations, and he offers some common sense on following dreams, live from a recent performance in Austin, Texas.

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York (Netflix special) — From SNL to a ton of upcoming movies, Pete Davidson’s doing everything, and now, he’s got his very first Netflix original comedy special. Yes, he’s dropping all kinds of unfiltered anecdotes on everything from his SNL-related discomfort to his Louis C.K. beef and Ariana Grande relationship.

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix special) — The long-time standup comic, GLOW star, and prolific podcaster unleashes his latest comedy special for the streaming giant. Expect Maron’s thoughts on cell phones, vaccinations, and Tumeric. Oh, and he’s definitely talking about his ongoing beef with Marvel movie fans.

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix special) — Taylor Tomlinson has made a high-spirited appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and Netflix now presents her first comedy special. Over the course of an hour, Tomlinson will discuss how she’s leaving the mistakes of her early 20s behind her (and tell us why why your twenties are not truly “the best years of your life”).

Here’s the rest of the evening’s notable programming:

The Resident (FOX, 8: 00 p.m.) — Carl’s attempting to diffuse an emergency situation at the hospital, and Ezra’s working to keep other folks from becoming aware of the mess. Meanwhile, Nic’s working on a support system for a very important individual patient.

The Conners (ABC, 8: 00 p.m.) — Becky’s working hard to find affordable and competent childcare, while Jackie thinks Emilio’s family should be part of the solution.

Empire (FOX, 9: 00 p.m.) — Memory lane is the name of the game for Cookie, Candace, and Carol, although the trip is a painful one, yielding many heartbreaking secrets from yesteryear. Meanwhile, Lucious wants to help give Yana a break.

Council Of Dads (NBC, 10: 00 p.m.) — The pilot episode of this new series might not be in everyone’s wheelhouse here, but this show tackles family in all of its forms as an ailing father creates a support system of other dads to help families when one of them passes.