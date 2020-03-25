what’s-on-tonight:-‘the-magicians’-give-us-one-last-musical,-with-feeling

The Magicians (Syfy, 10: 00 p.m.) — Well, it’s finally here. The last musical episode we’ll ever get from this show. apparently, some kind of curse causes the group to emit their feelings, Glee-style and Margo has it out with a hideous purse.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8: 00 p.m.) — Dr. Charles thinks Dr. Halstead is repeating his past mistakes when he takes on an Alzheimer’s patient admitted to the ER. Meanwhile, Dr. Manning and Dr. Marcel argue over the best course of treatment for a terminally ill patient.

Survivor (CBS, 8: 00 p.m.) — A select group gains an edge over their fellow castaways and one tribe tries a different approach to an immunity challenge.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8: 00 p.m.) — Barry and Erica convert Murray’s store into a college hangout while Beverly bonds with Adam over a bicycle.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8: 00 p.m.) — Will Arnett Joins the judging panel as Group C members perform one last time with only three will moving on to the Super Nine.

Schooled (ABC, 8: 30 p.m.) — Principal Glascott angers his former mentor when he redesignates the old principal’s parking spot to be used as a community garden.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9: 00 p.m.) — Severide investigates a suspicious motel fire as the rest of the firehouse becomes internet sleuths after stumbling upon a Reddit post about one of their own.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform, 9: 00 p.m.) — The unit travels to Salem Town where chaos erupts as Tally questions her decision to join the military.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9: 00 p.m.) — The team prepares for a three-month deployment but problems at home involving the future of Jason’s career and Sonny’s impending disciplinary hearings cause tensions to run high.

American Housewife (ABC, 9: 30 p.m.) — Katie recreates her first apartment with Greg after finding an old piece of furniture.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10: 00 p.m.) — The team pulls out all the stops to build a case against the leader of a dangerous drug cartel but the investigation comes to a halt when Rojas realizes someone close to her may be involved.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10: 00 p.m.) — The SWAT team must protect a hotel full of civilians after a joint task force mission with the LAPD Gang Division goes wrong, and the city’s most dangerous gang leaders scatter across the building to find an escape.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10: 30 p.m.) — Nora heads to China after her app is bought by a company oversees and Grandma befriends an injured pigeon.