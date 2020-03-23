what’s-on-tonight:-‘dispatches’-gets-weird,-and-‘better-call-saul’-keeps-scheming

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10: 00 p.m.) — The game takes a new direction as the team learns shocking information about Clara’s disappearance.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9: 00 p.m.) — Nacho looks higher up for help while Kim struggles to put the brakes on another of Jimmy’s schemes.

Supernatural (CW, 8: 00 p.m.) — The brothers seek out Jo’s help in finding a weapon to wield in their fight against God while Castiel asks Jack to do the unthinkable to help Sam and Dean.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9: 00 p.m.) — Rosa turns to Kyle for help piecing together what happened the night she died while Liz puts her experiments on hold to help her sister adjust to life in Roswell. Meanwhile, Isobel goes on a spiritual retreat and Michael avoids his own family drama by helping Maria manage a crisis of her own.

The Plot Against America (HBO, 9: 00 p.m.) — Alvin is forced to choose between helping a local developer or standing up to a tide of fascism sweeping the nation as Lindbergh’s campaign gains popularity and begins tearing families apart.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9: 00 p.m.) — The NYPD investigates the murder of a mommy blogger’s husband while Bright recruits Ainsley’s help in digging up info on Eve after the two begin dating.

Breeders (FX, 10: 00 p.m.) — When the family’s gerbil dies, Paul and Ally are forced to have some tough conversations about grief and loss with the kids.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10: 00 p.m.) — The first of the show’s two-part season finale sees the hospital staff rushing to save victims of a city-wide earthquake that puts some of their own in jeopardy.

Manifest (NBC, 10: 00 p.m.) — Michaela faces a moral dilemma when her own calling instructs her to let a criminal go free as Zeke’s Death Date approaches.