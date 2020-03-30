What’s On Tonight: Conan O’Brien Makes His Comeback With An iPhone And Adam Sandler

Conan — Late-night hosts are largely on hiatus right now to protect their crews and audiences, but Conan O’Brien’s found a way to get the job done regardless. Yes, he’s using an iPhone to shoot the whole darn thing, and his Monday guest will be Adam Sandler. In a statement, Coco promises, “The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible.” Nice.
9-1-1 (FOX, 8: 00 p.m.) — A bowling alley catastrophe may need to yield to a home renovation accident while a car thief only leads to further distraction.
Better Call Saul (AMC, 9: 00 p.m.) — Gus is at war against everyone and attempting to calm folks while plotting an empire while Mike attempts damage control. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Kim go to work on a legal firewall.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9: 00 p.m.) — Nora’s 1947 spaceship crash is the subject of an investigation by Alex and Michael while Isobel weighs a risky decision.
The Plot Against America (HBO, 9: 00 p.m.) — Philip Roth’s novel sees part three of its chilling alternate history involving an anti-Semite becoming U.S. president.
Prodigal Son (Fox, 9: 00 p.m.) — The NYPD dives into the dance world following the mysterious poisoning of an up-and-coming ballet star.
Breeders (FX, 10: 00 p.m.) — Following Michael’s death, his family moves in with Darren, whose fixation upon work doesn’t sit will with Ally.

Manifest (NBC, 10: 00 p.m.) — Ben must work with a guilt-ridden passenger while Saavani tries to find help to fend off the Major. Manwhile, a trio of ruthless meth dealers are hell bent upon enacting revenge.
Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10: 00 p.m.) — The gang’s all searching for Clara, Janice’s artwork preoccupies herself and Simone, and Fred Wynn and Peter tie the game to a large corporation.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver follows up on his trio of coronavirus deep dives, so you’ll wanna tune in for this one.

