What's on in wellness this February

Dry Jan may well be over but that doesn’t mean all of your good intentions for the new decade need to go flying out of the window.

Carve out some time for a spot of self-care this February. Be it a full body blast at Barry’s newest studio in St Paul’s or a complimentary facial with Origins at Somerset House, while simultaneously learning about the power of mushrooms in skincare and beyond – and don’t forget to book your tickets now for Live Well, the first big London wellness festival of 2020.

Mark your diaries, people. Here’s what’s on in wellness this month.

Moon milk workshop with Glow Bar x Topshop

Moon Milk workshops at Glow Bar x Topshop Oxford Circus



This weekend, the team from infrared sauna salon and wellness space Glow Bar is hosting a pop-up at Topshop Oxford Circus to teach shoppers how to create their own custom moon milks, which are blends of adaptogenic herbs that some say can help with from stress, sleep and lifting your mood.

You’ll combine ingredients like ashwagandha, blue pea flower and beetroot powder, and go home with your very own sachet of the stuff to make from the comfort of your own home – after all moon milks are best supped before bed to promote a good night’s slumber.

Where: Topshop Oxford Circus, 214 Oxford Street London W1W 8LG

When: now until Sunday February 1

Price: Moon Milk workshops cost £12, including a blend to take home

Brows at Benefit’s anti-gym pop-up

Stop by Benefit Cosmetic’s ‘anti-gym’ pop-up concept at Protein Studios in Shoreditch (pictured at the top) this weekend for free brow grooming and an opportunity to try out the new Brow Zings Pro Palette (£33.50).

Expect lots of millennial pink and Benefit BTs (brow trainers), rather than PTs, on hand to fill and sculpt your bows, while waxing and tinting services will also be available at 10 per cent off. You’ll want to get it all on the ‘gram, trust.

When: 10am-7pm Friday 31 and Saturday 1

Where: Protein Studios, 31 New Inn Yard, EC2A 3EY

HIIT the treadmill at Barry’s shiny new St Paul’s studio

Barry’s Bootcamp (Barry’s)



Fans of the famous ‘Red Room’ will want to be among the first Londoners to check out Barry’s shiny new St Paul’s studio, opening on February 3, representing the brand’s sixth location in the capital.

Gym-goers can expect the usual cult workout split half on the treadmill and half on the floor in the trademark nightclub-esque studio featuring red lights, mirrors and a seriously big sound system.The studio also features Barry’s first “physio room”, a complimentary space for clients to continue their cool down and recover from class, which will have a cryotherapy chamber and certified physiotherapist on hand to support anyone with injuries and provide advice on achieving fitness goals.

Price: £23 per class

Where: 33 Gutter Lane, London EC2V 8AS

barrys.com/st-pauls

Facials and seminars with Origins x Somerset House

Origins facials



Origins has partnered with Somerset House as its official beauty and wellness partner for the 2020 ‘Mushrooms’ exhibition, which looks at fungi’s colourful cultural legacy, running January 31 – April 26.

So once you’ve dropped in to see the art (entry is free) pop in for a complimentary ‘Cleanse, Mushroom, Moisturise’, a mini facial which will be offered in the Mushrooms Shop by the skincare brand from the opening until February 9.

Meanwhile on February 6, Dr Andrew Weil, a pioneer in integrative medicine, will give a seminar on how to introduce mushrooms into diet, skincare and wellbeing (tickets cost £12).​ And don’t forget to take along your beauty empties for recycling, as the Origins team will be taking care of these from any brand at their stand.

somersethouse.org.uk

Check out the fancy facilities at Third Space Islington

(Third Space Highbury)



Looking to join a gym this year? If you’re Islington-based, Third Space has you covered with its newest club, its sixth in London, and it looks like this could be its fanciest yet.

The 47,000 sq. ft club features a 20m, six lane swimming pool with UV filter technology to keep the water permanently purified, an amphitheatre style cycle studio, as well as a 7,000 square foot flexible training area complete with a custom-built track and athletic rig, not to mention the red cedar wood sauna, a marbled eucalyptus-infused ceramic steam room and hydrotherapy pool for post-workout recovery.

Where: 15 Esther Anne Pl, The Angel, London N1 1UL

Price: £180 per month

thirdspace.london/islington

Lark & Berry at ME London

(Lark and Berry)



Perhaps more self-decoration than self-care, either way it still doesn’t involve the pub, fine jewellery specialist Lark & Berry is teaming up with Strand-based hotel ME London for a five-day piercing pop-up this February.

The brand, which is known for its cultured diamonds that are sustainably sourced, is offering free piercings with every jewel purchased and if you book in with a friend on February 13, you’ll receive half price matching piercings in honour of Galentine’s Day.

When: February 13-18, appointments available between 12pm and 8pm (booking essential)

Where: ME London, Strand, London WC2R 1HA​

melondonhotel.com/lark-and-berry

Track your ride with SoulCycle’s new SoulBeat app

SoulCycle Notting Hill



SoulCycle has launched new app ‘SoulBeat’ which tracks your progress and performance such as distance, power (watts), cadence (RPM), and ‘Beat Match’ (%) – data which essentially shows how closely you’re riding to the beat of the music. The point of difference here is that you can only collect the data after class – you’re not even allowed phones in the studio – so that “riders remain completely connected to the the ride” without distractions.

Price: a single ride costs £26

Where: available at both SoulCycle’s Soho and Notting Hill studios

soul-cycle.com

Self-care workshops with Psycle

This month Indoor cycling specialist Psycle is hosting three more experiential workshops at its Mortimer Street studio to help you reset and recharge.

The events are as follows:

Saturday February 1 at 2.15pm (90 minutes) – S.O.S workshop for myofascial release with Psycle yoga master, Chris Magee

Saturday February 8 – 2.15pm (2 hours) – The chakra cleansing workshop with Gemma Soul

Saturday February 15 – 2.15pm (90 minutes) – introduction to meditation workshop with Annie Clarke (aka Mind Body Bowl)

Where: Psycle 76 Mortimer St, Marylebone, London W1W 7SA

Price: £22 each

psyclelondon.com

Live Well wellness weekend festival

Live Well



Live Well, London’s first big wellness festival of 2020, will bring together some of the capital’s best fitness studios, including The Refinery, The Foundry, Flykick and Define London, as well as experts in wellbeing, health and fitness who will give talks and workshops on their area of expertise, with over 130 sessions being held over three days.

When: February 28-March 1

Price: Day tickets start from £39

livewelllondon.com/tickets