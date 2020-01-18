Home ENTERTAINMENT What’s next for Scott McGregor after Neighbours

What’s next for Scott McGregor after Neighbours

By
Samuel William
-
5
0

ACTOR Scott McGregoris ready to start a new chapter in his life and career after a turbulent 2019 that saw him walk away from a decade on Neighbours.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here