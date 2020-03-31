what’s-new-to-stream-on-disney+-in-april-2020:-onward,-elephant-with-meghan-markle,-and-more

Now Playing

Disney+’s sprawling library will continue to grow next month. The streaming service’s biggest addition in April is the early release of Pixar’s Onward on April 3. The animated family flick only hit theaters on March 6 but is moving to streaming early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The month will also be something of a royal affair as Meghan Markle lends her voice to Disney+’s new streaming documentary Elephant, which also premieres on April 3.Disney+ is also adding weekly episodes of its original shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and One Day at Disney, as well as a fun special concert film featuring music from Coco.

But as is becoming the rule with Disney+, most of the good stuff is in the Disney library titles coming to the service. April will see the arrivals of Eddie Murphy’s 1998 hit Dr. Dolittle; David Lynch’s most un-David Lynch movie, the G-rated The Straight Story; multiple seasons of America’s Funniest Home Videos; and the Nicolas Cage meme classic National Treasure.Meghan Markle Is Narrating Disney+’s Elephant Documentary in First Post-Royal RoleCheck out the full list of shows and movies coming to Disney+ in April below.What’s New to Watch in March on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Disney+

OnwardPhoto: DisneyEarth Month Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from National Geographic and Disneynature: Disneynature African Cats Chimpanzee Bears Born in China Crimson Wing Monkey Kingdom Wings of LifeElephant (narrated by Meghan Markle)Dolphin Reef (narrated by Natalie Portman)National Geographic America’s National Parks Wild Yellowstone The Flood JANE Before the Flood Planet of the Birds Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures Kingdom of the White Wolf Tree Climbing Lions Hostile Planet Wild Russia One Strange Rock Giants of the Deep Blue Kingdom of the Blue Whale Great Migrations Earth Live Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise Into the Grand Canyon April 1 Dr. DolittleApril 3Library Titles OnwardA Tale of Two Critters In a Nutshell Don’s Fountain of Youth Donald’s Dog Laundry Double Dribble Dragon Around Elmer Elephant Fish Hooks (S1-3) How to Play Football Lambert, The Sheepish Lion On Ice Out of Scale Penguins Pluto’s Party Sea Scouts Sonny with a Chance (S1-3) The Boy Who Talked to Badgers The New Neighbor The Small One The Straight Story Disney+ OriginalsLife on the Edge “Penguins Behind the Scenes” (Premiere) Dolphin Reef – PremiereDiving with Dolphins “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes” (Premiere)Elephant (Premiere)Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 707 – “Dangerous Debt”Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding Episode 208 – “Marry ME” (Finale)Shop Class Episode 106 – “Downhill Derby”Disney Family Sundays Episode 122 – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”One Day At Disney Episode 118 – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”Be Our Chef Episode 102 – “Diagnosis: Delicious”April 10New Library TitlesLife Below Zero (S14) Paradise Island (S1)Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1) Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)Disney+ OriginalsA Celebration of the Music from Coco (Special) (Premiere) Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 708 – “Together Again”Shop Class Episode 107 – “Ready for Launch” Disney Family Sundays Episode 119 – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”One Day At Disney Episode 119 – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”Be Our Chef Episode 103 – “Hidden Within”April 12PJ Masks (S3) April 17 New Library Titles Brain Games (S8) Let’s Stick Together Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2) Pluto’s Purchase The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)Disney+ OriginalsStar Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 709 – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”Shop Class Episode 108 – “Build Your Own Adventure” (Finale) Disney Family Sundays Episode 124 – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”One Day At Disney Episode 120 – “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”Be Our Chef Episode 104 – “Curiouser and Curiouser”April 19Just Roll with It (S1)April 20 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)April 22Fury FilesJane Goodall: The HopeApril 23 Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)April 24New Library Titles America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23) Man in SpaceMars and BeyondThe Olympic ElkDisney+ OriginalsStar Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 710 – “The Phantom Apprentice”Disney Family Sundays Episode 125 – “WALL•E: Recycling Container”One Day At Disney Episode 121 – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”Be Our Chef Episode 105 – “Beyond the Reef”April 30 National Treasure