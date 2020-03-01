what’s-new-to-stream-in-march-on-netflix,-disney+,-amazon,-and-hulu

The streaming service overload bonanza continues next month. The major streaming services have begun to reveal what movies, shows, and specials are heading to their libraries this March, and it looks like audiences will have tons of new original and licensed titles to choose from (not that there was ever a drought of options, of course). To help guide your viewing schedule, we’ve brought together a list of all the titles coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ in March 2020 below. And keep checking back for more updates, as some of the services haven’t yet revealed their title additions for the month.Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide

TBAARASHI's Diary – Voyage (Netflix Documentary)The English Game (Netflix Original)Ladies Up (Netflix Comedy Special) March 1Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)Always a BridesmaidBeyond the MatCop OutCorpse BrideDonnie BrascoFreedom WritersGhosts of Girlfriends PastGoodFellasHaywireHe’s Just Not That Into YouHookHugoKung Fu Panda 2Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate EventsLife as We Know ItLooney Tunes: Back in ActionOutbreakResident Evil: ApocalypseResident Evil: ExtinctionRichie RichSemi-ProSleepoverSpace JamThe GiftThe InterviewThe Shawshank RedemptionThe Story of God with Morgan Freeman Season 3There Will Be BloodTootsieValentine’s DayVelvet Colección: Grand FinaleZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from TexasMarch 3Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)March 4 Lil Peep: Everybody’s EverythingMarch 5 Castlevania Season 3 (Netflix Anime)Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family) March 6Guilty (Netflix Film)I am Jonas (Netflix Film)Paradise PD Part 2 (Netflix Original)The Protector Season 3 (Netflix Original)Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)Ugly Delicious Season 2 (Netflix Documentary) March 8Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)March 10Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)March 11The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)Dirty Money Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)Last FerryOn My Block Season 3 (Netflix Original)Summer NightMarch 12Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)March 13100 Humans (Netflix Original)BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)Bloodride (Netflix Original)Elite Season 3 (Netflix Original)Go Karts (Netflix Film)Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)Lost Girls (Netflix Film)The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)Women of the Night (Netflix OriginalMarch 15 AftermathMarch 16The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (Netflix Family)Search PartySilver Linings PlaybookTinker, Tailor, Soldier, SpyThe Young MessiahMarch 17Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)All American Season 2Black Lightning Season 3Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family) March 18Lu Over the WallMarch 19Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)Feel Good (Netflix Original)March 20A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)Archibald’s Next Big Thing Season 2 (Netflix Family)Buddi (Netflix Family)Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (Netflix Family)Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (Netflix Family)The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)Maska (Netflix Film)The Platform (Netflix Film)Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)Ultras (Netflix Film)Tiger King (Netflix Documentary) March 23Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)March 25Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)Curtiz (Netflix Film)The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)Signs (Netflix Original)YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3 (Netflix Family) March 267SEEDS Part 2 (Netflix Anime)Blood FatherUnorthodox (Netflix Original)March 27Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (Netflix Original)The Decline (Netflix Film)Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)Il processo (Netflix Original)Killing Them SoftlyOzark Season 3 (Netflix Original)There's Something in the WaterTrue: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)Uncorked (Netflix Film)Find out everything that's leaving Netflix in March 2020 right here. Hillary Clinton, Geisinger National Symposium Photo: Lisa Lake, Getty Images for Geisinger SympoHuluRELATED: Every TV Show and Movie Coming to Hulu in March 2020 – The Best Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in March March 1 OK K.O, Let's Be Heroes!: (Complete Season 3, Cartoon Network) 50/50 (2011) Abduction (2011) Blue City (1986) Cantinflas (2014) Charlotte's Web (1973) Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007) Deck the Halls (2011) Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995) Eyes of an Angel (1994) Foxfire (1996)Free Willy (1993) Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995) Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997) Friends with Kids (2012) Furry Vengeance (2010) Good Morning, Killer (2011) Good Will Hunting (1997) Hide (2011) Hornet's Nest (2012) Innocent (2011) The Interview (2014) Lady in a Cage (1964) Leap Year (2010) Major League II (1994) Man on a Ledge (2012) Natural Born Killers (1994) Night of the Living Dead (2006) Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012) Richard the Lionheart (2013)Ricochet (2011) Righteous Kill (2009) Silent Tongue (1993) Silent Witness (2011) Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002) Swingers (1996) Tenderness (2009) The Cooler (2003) The Descent (2005) The Descent: Part 2 (2010) The Skull (1965) Up in the Air (2009) Wayne's World (1993) Kinsey (2004) Notes on a Scandal (2005) Waiting to Exhale (1995) March 3 Breeders: Series Premiere (FX) Real Housewives of New York City (Complete Season 11 Bravo) March 4 The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010) March 5 Devs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu) Dave: Series Premiere (FX) March 6 Hillary (Hulu original premiere) Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu original) Cake: Season 2 Premiere (FX) Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (FX) Knives and Skin (2019) March 7 The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Docuseries Premiere (FX) March 9 Monos (2019) March 11 Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation) March 13 Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2 (ITV) March 14 Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17 (E!) March 15 4 Lovers (2013) Always Shine (2016)Hello I Must Be Going (2012) March 17 Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B (Funimation) March 18 Little Fires Everywhere: Three-episode series premiere (Hulu original) March 19 Motherland: Fort Salem Series Premiere (Freeform) Pet Sematary (2019) March 20 Big Time Adolescence (2020) Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo) March 23 After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation) Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation) A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) March 26 Brown Girl Begins (2018) March 27 Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle) Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation) March 28 Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation) March 29 Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX) March 30 IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (Fox) Santee (1975) March 31 Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation) Pawparazzi (2019) *The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on: 21 Jump Street (2012) (3/31) A Simple Plan (1998) (3/13) American Heist (2014) (3/1) Anger Management (2003) (3/1) Beirut (2018) (3/13) Chaos Theory (2008) (3/1) Colors (1988) (3/1) Conan the Barbarian (1982) (3/2) Conan the Destroyer (1984) (3/2) Coraline (2009) (3/16) Daddy Day Care (2003) (3/13) High Noon (1952) (3/1) Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) (3/1) Imperium (2016) (3/31) Into the Grizzly Maze (2015) (3/1) Land of the Lost (2009) (3/16) Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006) (3/31) Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) (3/1) Money Train (1995) (3/1) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) (3/27) Primal Fear (1996) (3/13) Rent (2005) (3/1) Secretary (2002) (3/1) Still Waiting… (2009) (3/23) The Butterfly Effect (2004) (3/6) The Cold Light of Day (2012) (3/6) The Fly (1986) (3/1) The Jackal (1997) (3/13) The Spirit (2008) (3/13) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2 (1986) (3/1) Uptown Girls (2003) (3/1) Waiting (2005) (3/23) Wayne’s World (1992) (3/13) Wet Hot American Summer (2001) (3/1) Young Frankenstein (1974) (3/13) *The following are available with the HBO premium add-on: Westworld: Season 3 Premiere (3/15) The Plot Against America: Series Premiere (3/16) *The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on: Black Monday: Season 2 Premiere (3/15)Find out everything that's leaving Hulu in March 2020 here. Rufus Sewell, Agatha Christie's The Pale HorsePhoto: Ben Blackall / © Mammoth Screen 2019 AmazonRelated: What Is Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March – The Best Shows and Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in MarchNew in March – Available for Streaming on Prime Video March 1MoviesAbduction (2011)Cantinflas (2014)Chilly Dogs (2001)Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)Deck The Halls (2011)Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)Eyes Of An Angel (1994)Going The Distance (2010)Good Morning, Killer (2011)Henry's Crime (2010)Hide (2011)Hornets Nest (2012)Innocent (2011)Kung Fu Panda (2008)Lady In A Cage (1964)Man On A Ledge (2012)Night Of The Living Dead (2007)Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)Richard The Lionheart (2014)Ricochet (2011)Route 9 (1998)Silent Tongue (1993)Silent Witness (2011)Spinning Into Butter (2007)Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)Tenderness (2009)The Cooler (2003)The Crazies (2010)The Descent (2006)The Descent: Part 2 (2010)The Skull (1965)Wayne's World 2 (1993) SeriesPatrick Melrose Season 1 March 6*ZeroZeroZero Season 1 – Amazon Original series March 8Show Dogs (2018) March 11*The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team Season 1 – Amazon Original series March 13MoviesJay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019) Series*Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse Season 1 – Amazon Original series*Jessy & Nessy Season 1A – Amazon Original series March 19Pet Sematary (2019) March 20*Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie March 21I See You (2019) March 23MoviesA Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) SeriesLuther Season 5March 27*Making the Cut Season 1 – Amazon Original Series March 30Santee (1973) New in March – Available for Purchase on Prime Video February 25Uncut Gems (2019) March 3Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) March 10Little Joe (2019) New in March – Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels March 1Death in Paradise Season 9 (Britbox) March 5Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard (PGA Tour Live) March 6MoviesCharlie Says (2019) (Showtime) SeriesBeecham House Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)Xavier Riddle Season 4 (PBS Kids) March 7Captive State (2019) (Showtime) March 12THE PLAYERS Championship (PGA Tour Live) March 15Black Monday Season 1 (Showtime)Westworld Season 3 (HBO) March 16Coraline (2009) (STARZ) March 19Valspar Championship (PGA Tour Live) Ruthless Season 1 (BET+) March 21Hampstead (2019) (Showtime) March 25WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (PGA Tour Live) March 27Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019) (STARZ) Chadwick Boseman, Black PantherPhoto: Matt Kennedy, Marvel StudiosDisney+Related: What's Coming to Disney+ in March 2020March 1 Doctor Dolittle 2Ice AgeMarch 4Black PantherMarch 5Bedtime StoriesMarch 6The Finest Hours (Returning Title)Three on the RunDiary of a Future President, Episode 108 – "Matters of Diplomacy"Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 703 – "On the Wings of Keeradaks"Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 118 – "Genius Gitanjali"Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 204 – "Pandoran Wedding"Shop Class, Episode 102 – "Justin's Biggest Fan"Disney Family Saturdays, Episode 118 – "Zootopia: Bracelets"One Day at Disney, Episode 114 – "Kris Becker: Animal Keeper"March 13Wicked Tuna Seasons 3-8Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Seasons 1-6Zero – Second Series Season 1Stargirl (Premiere)Diary of a Future President, Episode 109 – "State of the Union"Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 704 – "Unfinished Business"Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 119 – "Astonishing Austin"Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 205 – "Made for Loving You”Shop Class, Episode 103 – “Ramps & Champs”Disney Family Sundays, Episode 119 – “The Muppets: Pom Poms”One Day at Disney, Episode 115 – “Leah Buono: Casting Director” March 15G-ForceMarch 17Big Hero 6 The Series Season 2March 20I Didn’t Do It Seasons 1-2Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare Season 2Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! Season 2Diary of a Future President, Episode 110 (finale) – "Two Party System"Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 705 – "Gone With a Trace"Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 120 – "High-Flying Hailey"Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 206 – "Wedding GOALS!"Shop Class, Episode 104 – "Bridge or Bust"Disney Family Sundays, Episode 120 – "Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots"One Day at Disney, Episode 116 – "David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor"March 25A Wrinkle in TimeMarch 27Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 706 – "Deal No Deal"Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 207 – "Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!"Shop Class, Episode 105 – "Boulder Bash"Be Our Chef, Episode 101 – "Bibbidi Bobbido Bon Appetit"Disney Family Sundays, Episode 121 – "Ratatouille: Chef Hat"One Day at Disney, Episode 117 – "Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer"