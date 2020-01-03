what’s-new-on-netflix-uk-this-week:-january-3rd,-2020

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) is now available to stream on Netflix UK

There are 167 new titles to be enjoyed on Netflix UK this week! A new year always brings plenty of new movies and tv series to be enjoyed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for January 3rd, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

The ultimate badass and killing machine that is John Wick returns once again for his hardest-hitting movie yet.

After killing a member of the high table, John Wick is stripped of the organizations’ services, and a bounty is placed on his head. Injured, tired and bleeding, John has a $14 million bounty on his head that many of his fellow assassins are more than happy to try and cash in.

Groundhog Day (1993)

One of the best comedies of the 90s and arguably of the 20th Century, Groundhog Day is easily one of the greatest movies of Bill Murray’s career. Directed by his fellow Ghostbuster alumni the late Harold Ramis, this classic tale deserves a watch.

A selfish and self-centered weatherman, Phil Connors, of a Pennsylvanian news station is sent to the town Punxsutawney to cover the Groundhog Day festivities. Making no secret of his contempt for the ‘hicks’ of Punxsutawney, he is eager to leave early. But when a snowstorm strands them in the town, Phil awakens to discover that tomorrow hasn’t come, and soon finds himself reliving the same day, over and over again.

Hellboy (2019)

Stranger Thing’s David Harbour took on the mantle of Hellboy in the reboot of the beloved foul-mouthed anti-hero.

Prophecy and destiny foretell the legendary half-demon Hellboy is destined to destroy the world. Determined to avoid this fate, Hellboy must take down Nimue, the blood queen, who is hellbent on ushering in a new era of darkness on the world.

Here Are All the Latest Additions on Netflix UK This Week

127 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Past Week:

3 Deewarein (2003)

Aarakshan (2011)

Aaviri (2019)

Adrishya (2017)

Ahista Ahista (2006)

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? (2019)

All the Freckles in the World (2020) N

Along Came Polly (2004)

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Anwar (2007)

Aruna & Her Palate (2018)

Ask Dr. Ruth (2019)

Barah Aana (2009)

Bawarchi (1972)

Bazaar (1982)

Bhagam Bhag (2006)

Bhoot (2003)

Blitz Patrollie (2013)

Blue Ruin (2013)

Bobby (1973)

Break Point (2014)

Breakdown (1997)

Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Christine (1983)

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Coming to America (1998)

Dark Skies (2013)

Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante (2006)

Deewangee (2002)

Dhamaal (2007)

Dogtown and Z-Boys (2001)

Don (1978)

Downsizing (2017)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Encounter: The Killing (2002)

Entebbe (2018)

Fall Girls (2019)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Ghayal (1990)

Ghost Stories (2020) N

Ghulam-E-Musthafa (1997)

Gladiator (1992)

Going in Style (2017)

Gol Maal (1979)

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Half Girlfriend (2017)

Heavy Metal (1981)

Hellboy (2019)

Hera Pheri (1976)

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (2019) N

It Takes Two (1995)

Jaan-E-Mann: Let’s Fall in love… Again (2006)

Jail (2009)

Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

John Day (2013)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Judwaa (1997)

Kaalia (1981)

Katha (1982)

Khubsoorat (1980)

Kohish (1972)

Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! (2017)

La La Land (2016)

Long Shot (2019)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Luccas Neto in: Children’s Day (2019)

Made of Honour (2008)

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005)

Mandi (1983)

Masoom (1983)

Mean Machine (2001)

Missing Link (2019)

Mrs. Lowry & Son (2019)

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Namak Halaal (1982)

Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (2017)

Phamous (2018)

Phullu (2017)

Pokemon the Movie: Power of Us (2018)

Poseif (2017)

Rajnigandha (1974)

Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

Ramji Londonwaley (2005)

Red Joan (2019)

Road to Sangam (2010)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Saath Saath (1982)

Sadma (1983)

Sangam (1964)

Satte Pe Satta (1982)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Shiva (1990)

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)

Social Animals (2018)

Stuck in Love (2012)

Suite Francais (2014)

Swami (1977)

The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City (2018)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant Part 1 (2016)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Great Gambler (1979)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Hungover Games (2014)

The Hustle (2019)

The Interview (2014)

The Money Pit (1986)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Queen’s Corgi (2019)

The Reef (2010)

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

The To Do List (2013)

The Vendor (2018)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Traffic Signal (2007)

Trikal (1985)

True Romance (1993)

Unforgettable (2017)

Union leader (2017)

Veerey Ki Wedding (2018)

Videodrome (1983)

Vodka Diaries (2018)

Zed Plus (2014)

29 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 N

Anne with an E: Season 3 N

Because This Is My First Life: Season 1

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series: Season 1

Deep Water: Season 1

Fireman Sam: Season 2

Impractical Jokers: Season 4

Inspector Gadget: Season 4

Live Up To Your Name: Season 1

Messiah: Season 1 N

Messy Goes to Okido: Season 1

Mia and Me: 2 Seasons

Nate Is Late: Season 1

Occupied: Season 3

Oddbods: Season 2

Pucca: Love Recipe: Season 1

Rainbow Ruby: Season 1

Reply 1988: Season 1

Robot Trains: Season 2

Rurouni Kenshin: 2 Seasons

Save Me: Season 1

School of Roars: Season 1

South Park: Season 5

Spinning Out: Season 1 N

The Bride of Habaek: Season 1

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Season 1 N

The Neighbor: Season 1 N

Thieves of the Wood: Season 1 N

Yanxi Palace: Princes Adventures: Season 1 N

6 New Documentary and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week:

El Pepe, a Supreme Life (2018) N

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018)

Won’t You Be My Neighbour? (2018)

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage-: Limited Series N

Drugs, Inc.: Season 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series N

2 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

The Degenerates: Season 2 N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK to celebrate the new year? Let us know in the comments below!