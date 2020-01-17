what’s-new-on-netflix-uk-this-week:-january-17th,-2020

Sex Education season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix UK

It’s another quiet week on Netflix UK with the addition of 29 new titles. There’s still plenty of quality Originals to be enjoyed, including the return of the second season of Sex Education! Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for January 17th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Sex Education: Season 2 N

Ignoring the highly Americanised version of a British High School, Sex Education was still one of the best new Originals of 2019. A year later and the highly anticipated second season is now available to stream at your pleasure.

After finally getting into a relationship for the first time, Otis must now come to terms with the struggles and pressures that come with being in a high-school relationship. New students arrive at Mooredale that threatens the status quo, and a chlamydia outbreak has the students questioning about sexual health.

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 N

It’s the penultimate season of Grace and Frankie on Netflix! The series will be returning one final time in 2021 as the beloved Original comedy series draws to a close. Make sure to watch in moderation or you’ll be waiting another year for the final season.

Retirees Grace and Frankie have always been at odds with each other for most of their lives. Grace is a now-retired cosmetics mogul while Frankie was a hippie art teacher. The one thing they do have in common besides age was that their husbands are successful lawyers in the city of San Diego. The rival’s lives are changed forever when their husbands declare their love for each other and will be leaving their wives. Shaken by this overwhelming change in their lives, the once at odds pair are forced to live with each other and learn together how to cope with their new lives.

Minions (2015)

The cornerstone of Illumination’s filmography, Despicable Me gave us the rise of Minions and the plastering of the little villains all over pop culture. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Illumination would delve into the origin of the creatures, and what life was like for them before Gru.

After failing to serve some truly despicable masters over history, the Minions were driven into isolation. Tired of their exile, three minions, Kevin, Stuart, and Bob head to New York to find a new master. When they are hired by super-villain Scarlett Overkill, the minions head to England to help Scarlett steal the throne from Queen Elizabeth II.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week:

A Fall From Grace (2020) N

Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)

Bulbul Can Sing (2018)

Deadcon (2019)

Eye for an Eye (2019) N

Jezebel (2019)

Made in China (2019)

Minions (2015)

NiNoKuni (2019) N

Shadow (2018)

The Brave (2019)

The Prodigy (2019)

Women of Mafia 2 (2019)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Ares: Season 1 N

Booba: 3 Seasons

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 N

Handsome Siblings: Season 1 N

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 1 N

School of Roars: Season 1

Sex Education: Season 2 N

The Healing Powers of Dude: Season 1 N

The Ollie & Moon Show: Season 1

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 N

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez: Limited Series N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Nailed It! Germany: Season 1 N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (2020) N

