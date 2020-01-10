what’s-new-on-netflix-uk-this-week:-january-10th,-2020

Titans season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix

It’s another good week for Netflix UK with the addition of 29 new titles for the library. There are some excellent new Originals that we know subscribers are going to love. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for January 10th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Titans: Season 2 N

It’s been a long wait for subscribers but finally, the second season of Titans is now available to stream on Netflix UK.

When new threats arise, it’s up to Dick Grayson and his fellow Titans to suit up and fight the forces of evil.

Wonder Woman (2017)

Just when the DCEU needed a huge win, up stepped the ever ass-kicking superheroine that is Wonder Woman. Outshining the other films at the time, Wonder Woman was a huge hit at the box office, and with the second film arriving later this year, what better time than to watch the Amazonian Princess in action.

On an island paradise sheltered from the world of Men, there lives a civilization of Amazonian warriors. The Princess of the Amazons, Diana has been raised to be a nearly unbeatable warrior. When a pilot crash lands on the island and it is revealed the world is at war, Diana decides to take a stand, siding against the German military who are being manipulated by Ares, the God of War.

Cheer: Season 1 N

After spending hundreds of hours cheering for their school teams, finally, the Cheerleaders are getting the recognition they deserve. The level of athleticism and the dedication it takes to become national champions is showcased by the Cheerleading squad of Navvaro College. As the camera team follows the Navvaro squad on the road to the national championships, the pressure of juggling a college scholarship and competition mounts on the squad.

Here the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

6 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Live Twice, Love Once (2020) N

Only You (2018)

The House (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Wonder Woman (2017)

22 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

AJ and the Queen: Season 1 N

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

Haechi: Season 1

Harvey Girls Forever: Season 4 N

Jamatara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 1 N

Max & Ruby: Season 4

Medical Police: Season 1 N

Odd Squad: 2 Seasons

Power: 6 Seasons

Reunited Worlds: Season 1

Scissor Seven: Season 1 N

Speed Is My Need (2019)

Still 17: Season 1

The Fiery Priest: Season 1

The InBestigators: Season 2 N

The Last Empress: Season 1

The Secret Life of My Secretary: Season 1

Titans: Season 2 N

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Season 1 N

Until Dawn: Season 1 N

Wok of Love: Season 1

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Cheer: Season 1 N

