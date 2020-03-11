what’s-new-on-netflix-in-march-2020:-original-movies,-shows,-and-specials

Now Playing

100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Next Up

Modern Love Cast Reveals Dating Deal Breakers

Get ready for some more of the Byrde family’s criminal misadventures, because Ozark Season 3 is arriving to Netflix on Friday, March 27, and it looks like Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are going to be cashing in all of their chips with that new casino business. The streaming service will also debut its new limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, starring Octavia Spencer as the title trailblazing haircare entrepreneur, on Friday, March 20; the third season of teen dramedy On My Block on Wednesday, March 11; and the second season of thrilling Korean zombie drama Kingdom, which we’re really high on, on Friday, March 13.In addition to those original titles, Netflix has also revealed that it’ll be adding original movies including mystery thriller Spenser Confidential with Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke on Friday, March 6; drama Lost Girls with Amy Ryan on Friday, March 13; and excellent licensed movies like GoodFellas, Donnie Brasco, and The Shawshank Redemption (all Sunday, March 1). But if we’re really being honest, the most exciting property to land on Netflix in March is the quintessential ’90s bop, Space Jam. That’s right, peak Michael Jordan and peak Looney Tunes is coming at you fast, and trust us when we say the Monstars still got it. Netflix’s 2020 Original Movies and Shows: A Complete Guide

Check out the full list of what’ll be available on Netflix in March 2020 below, along with trailers, or take a look at our Editor’s Picks for what’s coming to Netflix in March. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, OzarkPhoto: Netflix

TBAARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Documentary)Ladies Up (Netflix Comedy Special)March 1Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)Always a BridesmaidBeyond the MatCop OutCorpse BrideDonnie BrascoFreedom WritersGhosts of Girlfriends PastGoodFellasHaywireHe’s Just Not That Into YouHookHugoKung Fu Panda 2Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate EventsLife as We Know ItLooney Tunes: Back in ActionOutbreakResident Evil: ApocalypseResident Evil: ExtinctionRichie RichSemi-ProSleepoverSpace JamThe GiftThe InterviewThe Shawshank RedemptionThe Story of God with Morgan Freeman Season 3There Will Be BloodTootsieValentine’s DayVelvet Colección: Grand FinaleZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from TexasMarch 3Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)March 4Lil Peep: Everybody’s EverythingMarch 5Castlevania Season 3 (Netflix Anime)Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)March 6Guilty (Netflix Film)I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)Paradise PD Part 2 (Netflix Original)The Protector Season 3 (Netflix Original)Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)Ugly Delicious Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)March 8Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)March 10Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)March 11The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)Dirty Money Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)Last FerryOn My Block Season 3 (Netflix Original)Summer NightMarch 12Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)March 13100 Humans (Netflix Original)BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)Bloodride (Netflix Original)Elite Season 3 (Netflix Original)Go Karts (Netflix Film)Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)Lost Girls (Netflix Film)The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)Women of the Night (Netflix Original)March 15AftermathMarch 16The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (Netflix Family)Search PartySilver Linings PlaybookTinker, Tailor, Soldier, SpyThe Young MessiahMarch 17Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)All American Season 2Black Lightning Season 3Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)March 18Lu Over the WallMarch 19Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)Feel Good (Netflix Original)March 20A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family) Buddi (Netflix Family)Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (Netflix Family)The English Game (Netflix Original)Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (Netflix Family)The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)Maska (Netflix Film)The Platform (Netflix Film)Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)Ultras (Netflix Film)Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)March 23Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)March 25Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)Curtiz (Netflix Film)The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)Signs (Netflix Original)YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)March 267SEEDS Part 2 (Netflix Anime)Blood FatherUnorthodox (Netflix Original)March 27Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (Netflix Original)The Decline (Netflix Film)Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)Il processo (Netflix Original)Killing Them SoftlyOzark Season 3 (Netflix Original)There’s Something in the Water True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)Uncorked (Netflix Film)