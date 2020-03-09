what’s-new-on-netflix-in-march-2020:-original-movies,-shows,-and-specials

Now Playing

100 Best Shows: THE VERY BEST Streaming Shows

Next Up

Julian McMahon Would like to Be on Charmed

Incomparable even more of the Byrde family’s criminal misadventures, because Ozark Season 3 is arriving to Netflix friday on, March 27, also it appears like Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) will be cashing in every of these chips with that new casino business. The streaming service may also debut its new limited series Self Made: Inspired by the life span of Madam C.J. Walker, starring Octavia Spencer because the title trailblazing haircare entrepreneur, on Friday, March 20; the 3rd season of teen dramedy On My Block on Wednesday, March 11; and the next season of thrilling Korean zombie drama Kingdom, which we’re really on top of, on Friday, March 13.Along with those original titles, Netflix in addition has revealed that it will likely be adding original movies including mystery thriller Spenser Confidential with Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke on Friday, March 6; drama Lost Girls with Amy Ryan on Friday, March 13; and excellent licensed movies like GoodFellas, Donnie Brasco, and The Shawshank Redemption (all Sunday, March 1).

But if we’re really being honest, probably the most exciting property to land on Netflix in March may be the quintessential ’90s bop, Space Jam. That is right, peak JORDAN and peak Looney Tunes is coming at you fast, and trust us whenever we say the Monstars first got it still. Netflix’s 2020 Original Movies and Shows: A WHOLE GuideBrowse the full set of what’ll be accessible on Netflix in March 2020 below, or check out our Editor’s Picks for what’s arriving at Netflix in March. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, OzarkPhoto: NetflixTBAARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Documentary)The English Game (Netflix Original)Ladies Up (Netflix Comedy Special)March 1Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)Always a BridesmaidBeyond the MatCop OutCorpse BrideDonnie BrascoFreedom WritersGhosts of Girlfriends PastGoodFellasHaywireHe’s NOT That Into YouHookHugoKung Fu Panda 2Lemony Snicket’s A number of Unfortunate EventsLife once we Know ItLooney Tunes: Back ActionOutbreakResident Evil: ApocalypseResident Evil: ExtinctionRichie RichSemi-ProSleepoverSpace JamThe GiftThe InterviewThe Shawshank RedemptionThe Story of God with Morgan Freeman Season 3YOU WILL HAVE BloodTootsieROMANTIC DAYS CELEBRATIONVelvet Colección: Grand FinaleZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from TexasMarch 3Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)March 4Lil Peep: Everybody’s EverythingMarch 5Castlevania Season 3 (Netflix Anime)Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)March 6Guilty (Netflix Film)I’m Jonas (Netflix Film)Paradise PD Part 2 (Netflix Original)The Protector Season 3 (Netflix Original)Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)Ugly Delicious Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)March 8Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)March 10Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Never to Steal (Netflix Family)Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)March 11The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)Dirty Money Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)Last FerryOn My Block Season 3 (Netflix Original)Summer NightMarch 12Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)March 13100 Humans (Netflix Original)BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)Bloodride (Netflix Original)Elite Season 3 (Netflix Original)Go Karts (Netflix Film)Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)Lost Girls (Netflix Film)The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)Women of the night time (Netflix Original)March 15AftermathMarch 16The Boss Baby: Back Business Season 3 (Netflix Family)Search PartySilver Linings PlaybookTinker, Tailor, Soldier, SpyThe Young MessiahMarch 17Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)All American Season 2Black Lightning Season 3Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)March 18Lu On the WallMarch 19Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)FEEL GREAT (Netflix Original)March 20A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family) Buddi (Netflix Family)Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (Netflix Family)Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (Netflix Family)The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)Maska (Netflix Film)The Platform (Netflix Film)Self Made: Inspired by the life span of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)Ultras (Netflix Film)Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)March 23Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)March 25Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)Curtiz (Netflix Film)The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)Signs (Netflix Original)YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)March 267SEEDS Part 2 (Netflix Anime)Blood FatherUnorthodox (Netflix Original)March 27Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (Netflix Original)The Decline (Netflix Film)Dragons: Rescue Riders: Search for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)Il processo (Netflix Original)Killing Them SoftlyOzark Season 3 (Netflix Original)There’s Something in the Water True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)Uncorked (Netflix Film)