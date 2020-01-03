what’s-new-on-netflix-canada-this-week:-january-3rd,-2020

The first 2 seasons of Vikings are available to stream on Netflix Canada

Happy new year to all Canadian subscribers! As we celebrate the start of 2020, let’s kickstart your new watch list for the year with the addition of 173 new titles on the Netflix Canada library! Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada for January 3rd, 2020.

First of all, here’s the past week’s top highlights:

Vikings: 2 Seasons

Fans of the beloved History Channel drama Vikings will be delighted to learn the first two seasons are now available to stream on Netflix Canada! Hopefully, we’ll be seeing the remaining seasons arrive in the near future.

Ragnar Lothbrok, farmer, father, and warrior discovers how to travel to the lands of western Europe, kickstarting the Viking age with bloody results.

Gotham: Season 5

After five excellent seasons, Gotham has come to a conclusive end. With a huge rogue’s gallery to play with, Gotham has been one of the most intriguing Origin stories for the tremendous number of characters in Batman’s universe.

War hero Jim Gordon has recently been promoted to detective, and with his new position is determined to clean up the streets of Gotham City.

Maze Runner: Death Cure (2018)

The 2010s will be remembered for its teenage dystopian world dramas with franchises such as The Hunger Games, Divergent and The Maze Runner. Concluding the series in a climactic finale was Maze Runner: Death Cure. Thoroughly entertaining, your kids will love it.

When the destructive disease “the Flare” breaks out, it’s up to the Glader escapees to break into the last city, steal the cure and save their friends.

Here Are the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

139 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

13 Going on 30 (2004)

3 Deewarein (2003)

50 First Dates (2004)

Aarkshan (2011)

Aaviri (2019)

Adrishya (2017)

Ahista Ahista (2006)

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? (2019)

All the Freckles in the World (2020) N

Alpha and Omega: The Legend of Saw Tooth Cave (2014)

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

American Assassin (2017)

American Graffiti (1973)

Anwar (2007)

Aruna & Her Palate (2018)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Barah Aana (2009)

Bawarchi (1972)

Bazaar (1982)

Bhagam Bhag (2006)

Bhoot (2003)

Big Miracle (2012)

Bobby (1973)

Brewster’s Millions (1985)

Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Chicken Run (2000)

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Click (2006)

Curious George (2006)

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante (2006)

Deewangee (2002)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dhamaal (2007)

Don (1978)

Encounter: The Killing (2002)

Endless Love (2014)

Eye See You (2002)

Fall Girls (2019)

Ffolkes (1980)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Get on Up (2014)

Ghayal (1990)

Ghost Stories (2020) N

Ghostbusters 2 (1989)

Ghulam-E-Musthafa (1997)

Gol Maal (1979)

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

Goon: Last of the Enforcers (2016)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Half Girlfriend (2017)

Happy Death Day (2017)

Hera Pheri (1976)

Hitch (2005)

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (2019) N

How to Train Your Dragon (2014)

In My Dreams (2014)

Jaan-E-Mann: Let’s Fall in Love… Again (2006)

Jail (2009)

Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

John Day (2013)

Jojo Siwa: My World (2017)

Judwaa (1997)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Kaalia (1981

Katha (1982)

Katy Perry. Part of Me (2012)

Khubsoorat (1980)

Koshish (1972)

Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! (2017)

Luccas Neto in: Children’s Day (2019)

Made of Honor (2008)

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993)

Masoom (1983)

Maze Runner: Death Cure (2018)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Miami Vice (2006)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Mom’s Night Out (2014)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Muhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Namak Halaal (1982)

Observe & Report (2009)

Phamous (2018)

Phullu (2017)

Pokemon the Movie: Power of Us (2018)

Posesif (2017)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Rajnigandha (1974)

Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

Ramji Londonwaley (2005)

Road to Sangam (2010)

Running with the Devil (2019)

Saath Saath (1982)

Sadma (1983)

Sangam (1964)

Satte Pe Satta (1982)

Seventh Son (2014)

Shiva (1990)

Sniper Ghost Warrior (2016)

Sonic Boom (2014)

Swami (1977)

The 15: 17 to Paris (2018)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)

The Adventures of Milo and Otis (1986)

The Baby Sitters Club (1995)

The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City (2018)

The Dream Team (1989)

The Family Man (2000)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Great Gambler (1979)

The Holiday (2006)

The Imitation Game (2014)

The Interview (2014)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

The Longest Yard (2015)

The Man with the Iron Fists (2012)

The Patriot (2000)

The Post (2017)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Snowman (2017)

The Throwaways (2015)

The Unborn (2009)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Traffic Signal (2007)

Trikal (1985)

Union Leader (2017)

Veerey Ki Wedding (2018)

Victoria & Abdul (2017)

Vodka Diaries (2018)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Zed Plus (2014)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)

28 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Alexa & Katie: Season 1

Because This Is My First Life: Season 1

Cells at Work!: Season 1

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka: Season 1

Gotham: Season 5

Impractical Jokers: Season 4

Live Up To Your Name: Season 1

Max & Ruby: Season 3

Messiah: Season 1 N

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Season 1

Nisman: The Prosecutor, the President, and the Spy: Season 1 N

Occupied: 3 Seasons

Oddbods: Season 2

Pucca: Love Recipe: Season 1

Reply 1988: Season 1

Robot Trains: 2 Seasons

Rurouni Kenshin: 2 Seasons

Saint Seiya: Season 4

Save Me: Season 1

Spinning Out: Season 1 N

Spongebob Squarepants: 1 Season

Suits: Season 9

The Bride of Habeak: Season 1

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K Reawakened: Season 1 N

The Neighbour: Season 1 N

Thieves of the Wood: Season 1 N

Vikings: 2 Seasons

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures: Season 1 N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- (2019) N

Drugs, In: 2 Seasons

Sex, Explained: Limited Series N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

The Circle: Season 1 N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

The Degenerates: Season 2 N

