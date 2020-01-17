what’s-new-on-netflix-canada-this-week:-january-17th,-2020

A Fall from Grace is now available to stream on Netflix Canada

You’ll have 35 brand new titles to be binged on this week with plenty of new Originals to be enjoyed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for January 17th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

A Fall From Grace (2020) N

In his first Netflix Original to date, Tyler Perry has directed, produced, written and starred in A Fall From Grace. Instead of adding to the growing number of comedies, instead, A Fall From Grace is a thriller.

Grace Waters, a longtime pillar of her Virginia community, stays composed when her ex weds his mistress and her son moves away. With convincing from her best friend Sarah (Phylicia Rashad), she tries putting herself first, and a handsome stranger becomes her surprise, second love. Yet any woman can snap, and Grace’s new husband soon ravages her life, her work and many say her sanity. Shuttered in a cell awaiting trial for his murder, Grace’s only hope for vindication lies with Jasmine Bryant, a public defender who has never tried a case.

The Healing Powers of Dude: Season 1 N

One for all the family, The Healing Powers of Dude touches upon the issues of social anxiety, and how an emotional support dog helps a young school boy manage his disorder.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 1 N

Dreamworks and Netflix come hand in hand, and over the years some truly excellent titles have been enjoyed by millions of subscribers around the world. Based on the popular webcomic series by Radford Sechrist, Dreamworks has adapted the titles into a series for our enjoyment. We suspect this one will be a smash hit with the kids.

Thirteen-year-old girl Kipo is searching for her father after being forced out of the safety of her underground city. Together with her friends Wolf, Mandu, Benson and Dave the group traverse the sprawling apocalyptic wasteland fighting grizzly sentient mutant animals as they search for Kipo’s father.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

18 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Bulbul Can Sing (2018)

Deadcon (2019)

Deep Blue Sea 2 (2018)

Hyena Road (2015)

Jezebel (2019)

Made in China (2019)

Marshall (2017)

NiNoKuni (2019) N

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (2017)

Saving Zoe (2019)

Serena (2014)

Stuck in Love (2012)

Sword of Tust (2019)

The Brave (2019)

The Captive (2014)

Women of Mafia 2 (2019

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Ares: Season 1 N

Booba: 3 Seasons

Eye for an Eye (2019) N

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 N

Handsome Siblings: Season 1 N

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 N

Line of Duty: Season 5

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Sex Education: Season 2 N

The Ollie & Moon Show: Season 1

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2 N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)

The Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez: Limited Series N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Nailed It! Germany: Season 1 N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (2020) N

