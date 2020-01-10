what’s-new-on-netflix-canada-this-week:-january-10th,-2019

AJ and the Queen season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix Canada

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix Canada with the small addition of 26 new titles. There’s still plenty of titles to be enjoyed, especially with some fantastic new Originals ready to be streamed right now. Here’s what’s new this week on Netflix Canada for January 10th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

AJ and the Queen: Season 1 N

Starring in his very first Netflix Original series the world’s most popular drag queen RuPaul. First announced in 2018, it’s been a long wait for AJ and the Queen, but already we can tell that subscribers all over the world are gonna love it. Filled with plenty of sass and fabulousness, what’s not to love?

After saving $100,000 to set up her own club, popular drag queen Ruby Red is left almost penniless after her boyfriend steals all the cash and runs away. To try and raise funds, Ruby Red hits the road in an old RV to hit the different clubs across America. Joining her on her journey is an elven-year old stowaway orphan, AJ, who has no problem speaking her mind.

Jigsaw (2017)

It was only a matter of time before the Saw franchise returned, and with Jigsaw, becoming the eighth installment of Saw born. Despite not being as successful as its predecessor, Jigsaw still made over $100 million at the box office. Guts and gore galore, if you love the previous Saw movies then you’ll certainly enjoy Jigsaw.

Despite the infamous ‘Jigsaw killer’ being dead for over a decade, law enforcement officials find themselves chasing a ghost when a series of grisly murders bearing his mark happen. Has the evil John Kramer returned? Or is this simply a copycat killer with their own agenda?

Ultimate Beastmaster: Mexico: Season 1 N

Some of the world’s greatest and strongest athletes head to Mexico to compete in the competition with one of the most grueling obstacle courses ever.

Here Are the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

8 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Game Night (2018)

Hampstead (2019)

Jigsaw (2017)

Live Twice, Love Once (2020) N

Papi Chulo (2018)

Pretty Little Stalker (2018)

Wonder (2017)

15 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

AJ and the Queen: Season 1 N

Dracula: Season 1 N

Giri/Haji: Season 1 N

Harvey Girls Forver: Season 4 N

Jamatara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 1 N

Medical Police: Season 1 N

Scissor Seven: Season 1 N

Speed Is My Need (2019)

The Fiery Priest: Season 1

The InBestigators: Season 2

The Last Empress: Season 1

The Secret Life of My Secretary: Season 1

Titans: Season 2 N

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Season 1 N

Until Dawn: Season 1 N

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

An Evening with Kevin Smith (2002)

Cheer: Season 1 N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico: Season 1 N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.