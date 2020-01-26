what’s-new-on-netflix?-best-movies-and-tv-shows-released-daily

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV shows available in the streaming universe, check out how to get the most from your subscription with all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again…

Sunday 26th January: Vir Das: for India

In the comedy special the comedian explores India’s history, including its traditions and culture… Watch on Netflix

Saturday 25th January: The Ranch: the Final Season (part 8)



The comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott is back for one more run… Watch on Netflix.

Friday 24th January: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3

The popular supernatural series following a teenage witch returns for a third run, as Sabrina prepares to enter hell in order to save her boyfriend Nick… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 23rd January: October Faction

Latest Netflix comic-book adaptation, based on the series of the same name by Steve Niles and Damien Worm, about a monster-hunting couple who keep their identity hidden from their children. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 22nd January: Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Timely docuseries about influenza, examining humankind’s preparedness for another outbreak and meeting the heroes on the front line. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 21st January: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: season 14

More from the show that centres on brother and sister Dennis and Dee Reynolds and their friends Charlie and Mac, who all co-own the bar Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Watch on Netflix

Monday 20th January: Family Reunion: part 2

Second season of sitcom about a Seattle family who have moved and are trying to adjust to life in small-town Georgia… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 19th January: Jezebel

This dark and intriguing drama explores the eyes of online sex work through the eyes of 19-year-old Tiffany, who begins work as a cam girl for money.

Saturday 18th January: A Fall from Grace

This electrifying thriller centres on Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a cheated housewife whose vulnerable side turns violent. Written and directed by Tyler Perry. Watch on Netflix