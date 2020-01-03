what’s-new-on-netflix-australia-this-week:-january-3rd,-2020

Shazam! (2019) is now available to stream on Netflix Australia

We wish everyone a happy new year and a happy 125 new titles added to Netflix Australia this week for January 3rd, 2020!

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Shazam! (2019)

In a struggling expanded universe, 2019 was arguably the best year for DC with the releases of Aquaman and Shazam. The latter, had an excellent showing at the box office, with many fans and critics alike praising the film for its light-hearted humor.

After losing his mother as a young child, Billy Batson has been jumping from home to home, struggling to find his place in the world. When the ancient magical being Shazam grants him the powers to become a superhero, Billy, still a child at heart must learn what it means to be a superhero and what it means to have a family when he moves in with the Vasquez family and their five orphaned children.

The Vampires Diaries: 8 Seasons

One of the most popular CW shows of the late 2000s, The Vampire Diaries was a smash hit. Running for eight seasons, the series has since spawned a spin-off, The Originals which also resulted in its own spin-off Legacies.

In the town of Mystic Falls, teenager Elena Gilbert is grieving for the loss of her parents after their death in a car crash. Elena’s return to high school starts with an expected twist as she finds herself falling in love with a 162-year-old vampire Stefan Salvatore.

Jurassic Park Trilogy (1993 – 2001)

We’re a few short years away from the first film’s 30th anniversary, and almost three decades later the Jurrasic Park films are just as iconic.

Eccentric Billionaire Jon Hammond invites a group of experts to visit his new tropical island holiday park. Hammond and his company Ingen have successfully cloned Dinosaurs and plan to make Jurassic Park the must-see attraction on the planet. When security fences fail, the Dinos escape and suddenly the lives of everyone on the island are at risk.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

97 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

3 Deewarein (2003)

Aarakshan (2011)

Aaviri (2019)

Adrishya (2017)

Ahista Ahista (2006)

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? (2019)

All the Freckles in the World (2020) N

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Anwar (2007)

April and the Extrordinary World (2015)

Aruna & Her Palate (2018)

Automata (2014)

Barah Aana (2009)

Bawarchi (1972)

Bazaar (1982)

Bhagam Bhag (2006)

Bhoot (2003)

Blitz Patrollie (2013)

Bobby (1973)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Cody the Robosapien (2013)

Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017)

Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante (2006)

Dhamaal (2007)

Dino Time (2015)

Don (1978)

Encounter: The Killing (2002)

Fall Girls (2019

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Ghayal (1990)

Ghost Stories (2020) N

Ghulam-E-Musthafa (1997)

Gol Maal (1979)

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

Half Girlfriend (2017)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Hera Pheri (1976)

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (2019) N

Insterstellar (2014)

Jaan-E-Mann: Let’s Fall in love… Again (2006)

Jail (2009)

Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

John Day (2013)

Judwaa (1997)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kaalia (1981)

Katha (1982)

Katy Perry: Part of Me (2012)

Khubsoorat (1980)

Kohish (1972)

Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! (2017)

Lagos Real Fake Life (2018)

Luccas Neto in: Children’s Day (2019)

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005)

Mamma Mia (2008)

Mandi (1983)

Masoom (1983)

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Namak Halaal (1982)

Phamous (2018)

Phullu (2017)

Pokemon the Movie: Power of Us (2018)

Poseif (2017)

Rajnigandha (1974)

Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

Ramji Londonwaley (2005)

Road to Sangam (2010)

Saath Saath (1982)

Sadma (1983)

Sangam (1964)

Satte Pe Satta (1982)

Shazam! (2019)

Shiva (1990)

Slow Country (2017)

Swallows and Amazons (2017)

Swami (1977)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City (2018)

The Great Gambler (1979)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Next Step (2018)

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

Traffic Signal (2007)

Trikal (1985)

Tyrant (2016)

Union leader (2017)

Veerey Ki Wedding (2018)

Vodka Diaries (2018)

Zed Plus (2014)

23 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 N

Anne with an E: Season 3 N

Because This Is My First Life: Season 1

Bordertown: 2 Seasons

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series: Season 1

Impractical Jokers: Season 4

Live Up To Your Name: Season 1

Messiah: Season 1 N

Mia and Me: 2 Seasons

Occupied: Season 3

Oddbods: Season 2

Pucca: Love Recipe: Season 1

Rainbow Ruby: Season 1

Reply 1988: Season 1

Robot Trains: Season 2

Rurouni Kenshin: 2 Seasons

Saint Seiya: Season 4

South Park: 5 Seasons

Spinning Out: Season 1 N

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Season 1 N

The Neighbor: Season 1 N

The Vampire Diaries: 8 Seasons

Thieves of the Wood: Season 1 N

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage-: Limited Series N

Drugs, Inc.: Season 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series N

2 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

The Degenerates: Season 2 N

