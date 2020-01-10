what’s-new-on-netflix-australia-this-week:-january-10th,-2020

Dracula season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix Australia

There are 31 brand new titles to be enjoyed on Netflix Australia this week. With plenty of titles to keep you busy, you’re gonna be spoilt for choice this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia for January 10th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Dracula: Season 1 N

In a collaboration between Netflix and BBC, the classic story of Dracula has been retold. Created and written by the minds behind the beloved Sherlock series, you’ll be hard-pressed to not be entertained.

Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to meet a new client and finalize the sale of a stately house in London but finds himself trapped in a terrifying maze-like castle of undead brides with a vampire Count whose ambition is to conquer the world.

A Quiet Place (2018)

2018 was a very intriguing year for horror movies as the number of horror movies based on senses increased. A Quiet Place was a great success at the box office, on a small budget of $21 million it made over $340 million.

Humanity is on the brink of extinction as blind but noise-sensitive monsters hunt any creature that would make a noise. In the midst of the apocalypse, a the Abbot family is struggling to survive and forced to communicate through sign language. Life for the family is only going to become more complicated when heavily pregnant Evelyn soon gives birth.

Gotham: Season 5

Five seasons of Gotham have been and gone insanely fast, and we’ve witnessed plenty of chaos that Batman’s rogue’s gallery has unleashed upon Gotham City. Fans were disappointing to see the series end so soon, but none can deny the final season is bigger, bolder and the perfect send-off for Gotham.

War hero Jim Gordon has recently been promoted to detective, and with his new position is determined to clean up the streets of Gotham City. Meanwhile, a young Bruce Wayne still reeling from the death of his parents is determined to learn how to fight crime and take the fight to the criminals of Gotham.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

7 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

A Quiet Place (2018)

Live Twice, Love Once (2020) N

Okafor’s Law (2016)

Pretty Little Stalker (2018)

Son of a Gun (2014)

Wives on Strike (2016)

Zero Hour (2018)

23 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

AJ and the Queen: Season 1 N

Dracula: Season 1 N

Giri/Haji: Season 1 N

Gotham: Season 5

Haechi: Season 1

Harvey Girls Forver: Season 4 N

Jamatara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 1 N

LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit: Season 1

Medical Police: Season 1 N

Odd Squad: 2 Seasons

Reunited Worlds: Season 1

Scissor Seven: Season 1 N

Speed Is My Need (2019)

Still 17: Season 1

The Fiery Priest: Season 1

The Last Empress: Season 1

The Secret Life of My Secretary: Season 1

Titans: Season 2 N

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Season 1 N

Until Dawn: Season 1 N

Where Stars Land: Season 1

While You Were Sleeping: Season 1

Wok of Love: Season 1

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Past Week:

Cheer: Season 1 N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!