what’s-new-on-netflix-australia-this-week:-17th-january,-2020

There are 39 brand new titles to be binged on Netflix Australia this week. Fans will be delighted with the return of some of Netflix’s beloved Original comedy series, not to mention some excellent new docuseries to be enjoyed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia for January 17th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Set in the ever-growing The Conjuring Universe, the franchise is determined to cover different folklores around the world. Settling on the Mexican folklore of La Lorona (The Weeping Woman), the sixth installment of the franchise was directed by Michael Chaves. While the film hasn’t seen the same level of commercial success, it still made over $122 million off the back of a $9 million budget.

During an investigation into a client’s missing children, Anna Tate-Garcia ignores the warnings of the sorrowful mother whose children have been haunted by the evil spirit La Llorona. When Anna, accidentally captures the attention of La Llorona, her own two sons are drawn into a twisted hunt as the spirit attempts to murder them. The family’s last hope rests in the hands of a former priest, Rafael, who practices mysticism to keep evil at bay.

Sex Education: Season 2 N

It’s back! After a full year and Otis is back to help the students of Moordale Secondary School with sexual therapy.

After finally getting into a relationship for the first time, Otis must now come to terms with the struggles and pressures that come with being in a high-school relationship. New students arrive at Mooredale that threaten the status quo, and a chlamydia outbreak has the students questioning about sexual health.

The Iron Giant (1999)

One of the most beloved and underrated animated movies of the 90s, The Iron Giant is a personal favorite. While the animation doesn’t achieve anything too ground-breaking, the story is wholesome and perfect for all the family to watch together. As a character, The Iron Giant is now in the hearts of many, and ironically is one of Vin Diesel’s best roles, which is parallel to his beloved Marvel character Groot, who is loved by fans around the world.

After the launch of the satellite Sputnik 1 by the Russians, a large object descends from space and crashes into the ocean off the coast of a small Maine town called Rockwell. When nine-year-old Hogarth Hughes investigates, he discovers a large alien creature, resembling a giant robot in the woods. Becoming fast friends, Hogarth begins to teach the Iron Giant about Earth and how to be a good person, but hot on their heels is the U.S. Government.

26 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

A Cinderlla Story (2004)

A Fall From Grace (2020) N

Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bulbul Can Sing (2018)

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)

Deadcon (2019)

Due Date (2010)

Eye for an Eye (2019) N

HELL DRIVER (2011)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

Jezebel (2019)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Made in China (2019)

NiNoKuni (2019) N

Prisoners (2013)

Saving Zoe (2019)

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (2017)

The Brace (2019)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013)

The Iron Giant (1999)

We Are Marshall (2006)

Women of Mafia 2 (2019)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Ares: Season 1 N

Booba: 3 Seasons

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 N

Handsome Siblings: Season 1 N

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 1 N

Sex Education: Season 2 N

The Healing Powers of Dude: Season 1 N

The Ollie & Moon Show: Season 1

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (2020) N

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 N

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez: Limited Series N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Nailed It! Germany: Season 1 N

