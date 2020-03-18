what’s-new-on-disney+-in-april-2020

Now Playing

Disney+ has revealed what new titles will undoubtedly be open to stream in April 2020. The streaming service is adding weekly episodes of its original shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and 1 DAY at Disney, in addition to a fun special concert film featuring music from Coco. But as is now the rule with Disney+, the true nutrients is in the Disney library titles arriving at the service. April will dsicover the arrivals of David Lynch’s most un-David Lynch movie, the G-rated The Straight Story, multiple seasons of America’s Funniest Home Videos, and Nicolas Cage meme classic National Treasure.

Browse the full set of shows and movies arriving at Disney+ in April below.What’s Not used to Watch in March on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Disney+ Star Wars: The Clone WarsPhoto: Disney+

Earth Month Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated assortment of documentaries, series, and films from National Geographic and Disneynature: Disneynature African Cats Chimpanzee Bears Born in China Crimson Wing Monkey Kingdom Wings of LifeNational Geographic America’s National Parks Wild Yellowstone The Flood JANE Prior to the Flood Planet of the Birds Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures Kingdom of the White Wolf Tree Climbing Lions Hostile Planet Wild Russia One Strange Rock Giants of the Deep Blue Kingdom of the Blue Whale Great Migrations Earth Live Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise In to the Grand Canyon April 1 Doctor DolittleApril 3Library Titles AN ACCOUNT of Two Critters The bottom line is Don’s Elixir of youth Donald’s Dog Laundry Double Dribble Dragon Around Elmer Elephant Fish Hooks (S1-3) How exactly to Play Football Lambert, The Sheepish Lion On Ice Out of Scale Penguins Pluto’s Party Sea Scouts Sonny with the opportunity (S1-3) The Boy Who Talked to Badgers THE BRAND NEW Neighbor THE TINY One The Straight Story Disney+ OriginalsLife on the Edge “Penguins Behind the Scenes” (Premiere) Dolphin Reef – PremiereDiving with Dolphins “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes” (Premiere)Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 707 – “Dangerous Debt”Disney’s STORY BOOK Wedding Episode 208 – “Marry ME” (Finale)Shop Class Episode 106 – “Downhill Derby”Disney Family Sundays Episode 122 – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”1 DAY At Disney Episode 118 – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”Be Our Chef Episode 102 – “Diagnosis: Delicious”April 10New Library TitlesLife Below Zero (S14) Paradise Island (S1)Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1) Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)Disney+ OriginalsA Celebration of the Music from Coco (Special) (Premiere) Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 708 – “Together Again”Shop Class Episode 107 – “Ready for Launch” Disney Family Sundays Episode 119 – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”1 DAY At Disney Episode 119 – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”Be Our Chef Episode 103 – “Hidden Within”April 12PJ Masks (S3) April 17 New Library Titles Brain Games (S8) Let’s Stick Together Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2) Pluto’s Purchase The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)Disney+ OriginalsStar Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 709 – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”Shop Class Episode 108 – “Build YOUR PERSONAL Adventure” (Finale) Disney Family Sundays Episode 124 – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”1 DAY At Disney Episode 120 – “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”Be Our Chef Episode 104 – “Curiouser and Curiouser”April 19Just Roll with It (S1)April 20 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)April 22Fury FilesJane Goodall: The HopeApril 23 Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)April 24New Library Titles America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23) Man in SpaceMars and BeyondThe Olympic ElkDisney+ OriginalsStar Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 710 – “The Phantom Apprentice”Disney Family Sundays Episode 125 – “WALL•E: Recycling Container”1 DAY At Disney Episode 121 – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”Be Our Chef Episode 105 – “Beyond the Reef”April 30 National Treasure