what’s-new-on-amazon-prime-video-in-march:-making-the-cut,-zerozerozero,-and-the-farewell

Now Playing

100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Next Up

Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

It’s official: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will make their Amazon debut in March. The streamer unveiled the list of shows and movies headed to the platform next month, including a new series from the Project Runway alums. And frankly, from the trailer, it looks like the iconic fashion duo have no reason to miss Bravo!Making the Cut finds 12 established fashion designers competing for a million-dollar cash prize and an opportunity to take their brands to the next level. Celebrity judges include Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra, Carine Roitfeld and Chiara Ferragni. The series arrives on March 27.

Meanwhile, Agatha Christie enthusiasts can get their detective fix with The Pale Horse, which follows an antiques dealer (Rufus Sewell) determined to figure out why his name was among several found on a dead woman’s shoe. His quest takes a dark turn when the names from that list start dropping like flies, forcing him to fear for his life and his sanity. Watch the mystery unravel starting March 13.Others headed to Amazon in March include Kevin Smith’s raucous sequel Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Season 5 of the crime drama Luther starring Idris Elba, and Lulu Wang’s astonishing love letter to her family, The Farewell. Also, see why we think the new original crime series Zerozerozero will be a hit.Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Find out what else is coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2020 below, or check out our picks for the best shows to watch on Amazon in March if you want to go straight for the good stuff. Awkwafina, The FarewellPhoto: A24Available for Streaming on Prime VideoMarch 1Abduction (2011)Cantinflas (2014)Chilly Dogs (2001)Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)Deck The Halls (2011)Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)Eyes Of An Angel (1994)Going The Distance (2010)Good Morning, Killer (2011)Henry’s Crime (2010)Hide (2011)Hornets Nest (2012)Innocent (2011)Kung Fu Panda (2008)Lady In A Cage (1964)Man On A Ledge (2012)Night Of The Living Dead (2007)Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)Patrick Melrose: Season 1Richard The Lionheart (2014)Ricochet (2011)Route 9 (1998)Silent Tongue (1993)Silent Witness (2011)Spinning Into Butter (2007)Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)Tenderness (2009)The Cooler (2003)The Crazies (2010)The Descent (2006)The Descent: Part 2 (2010)The Skull (1965)Wayne’s World 2 (1993)March 6ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)March 8Show Dogs (2018)March 11The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)March 13Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A (Amazon Original series)March 19Pet Sematary (2019)March 20Blow the Man Down (2020) (Amazon Original movie)March 21I See You (2019)March 23A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)Luther: Season 5March 27Making the Cut: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)March 30Santee (1973)Available for Purchase on Prime VideoFebruary 25Uncut Gems (2019)March 3Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)March 10Little Joe (2019)Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime ChannelsMarch 1Death in Paradise: Season 9 (Britbox)March 5Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard (PGA Tour Live)March 6Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)Charlie Says (Showtime)Xavier Riddle: Season 4 (PBS Kids)March 7Captive State (Showtime)March 12THE PLAYERS Championship (PGA Tour Live)March 15Black Monday: Season 1 (Showtime)Westworld: Season 3 (HBO)March 16Coraline (STARZ)March 19Ruthless: Season 1 (BET+)Valspar Championship (PGA Tour Live)March 21Hampstead (Showtime)March 25WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (PGA Tour Live)March 27Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (STARZ)Don’t have Amazon Prime? Sign up for a subscription now. Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, HuntersPhoto: Christopher Saunders, Amazon Studios, Prime Video