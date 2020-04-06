what’s-new-and-binge-worthy-on-“netflix”-currently?-here’s-the-list-that-you-would-like-for-sure!!!

Netflix is one of the most celebrated and famous streaming platforms all over the world. They produce as well as host various shows on their platform. Netflix makes sure to give us a wide variety of content and keeps coming up with new titles to be added every now and then. Let us take a look at some of the most recently added titles and know what they are about.

Money Heist Season 4

The Spanish Crime Drama has gained huge popularity on Netflix and is regarded as one of the best shows on the platform. It follows “The Professor ” who wants to carry out the biggest heist and hence has recruited eight different people to do so. These people follow his orders and do whatever is expected out of them. At every point, the show has left people wondering as to what would happen next. The season 3 ended on a huge cliffhanger, which is why the release is one of the biggest releases for Netflix this year.

The O.C.

The O.C. was very popular during the time it ran, and it is one of those attempts from Netflix to make the platform where an individual could come to enjoy some good old TV series. O.C. stands for Orange County. It revolves around the problems faced by the protagonist in Orange County, a town of upper-classmen filled with a lot of controversies and changing dynamics.

Two And A Half Men

Who does not remember watching two and a half men? It was one of the hilarious series on television. It revolves around the various situations that two men face when a ten-year-old child stays with them. With the whole Charlie Sheen been awkwardly killed to be replaced by Ashton Kutcher, the show still has aged very well.

How To Fix A Drug Scandal

While giving us the much-needed relief with some light-hearted shows, Netflix also dropped this True Crime Series on the platform. It is a mini-series that follows the lives of two chemists who get into some complications after tampering with important drug evidence. This show has had us look at true crime with a fresh pair of glasses.