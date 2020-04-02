what’s-mia-khalifa-upto-now?-what’s-her-present-occupation?-who-is-her-husband-or-boyfriend?-check-out-all-details-here.

Despite being Pornhub and xHamster’s most searched adult performer internationally in 2016, Mia decided to call it a day after just three months of working in the adult film industry.

From fast-food server to porn actress and cam model, the 24-year-old has come a long way in the past years and now she is up to something which is a lot uncensored and also widely loved by many. It is an unfiltered sports commentary.

Mia has teamed up with former basketball ace Gilbert Arenas for Complex’s sports talk show, Out of Bounds.

In case you’re thinking about what qualifies a previous adult entertainer for the job of a talk show host, you most likely haven’t been staying aware of her via web-based networking media. Mia may have been MIA from pornography yet she’s been utilizing her Instagram and Twitter to share her help for her preferred groups and, once in a while, even hit on her preferred players – something that, shockingly enough, didn’t generally end well for her.

Mia is known to have attempted to slide into now co-host Arena’s DMs, post which she was unceremoniously hung out to dry

Recently, she got drawn into her long-term Swedish culinary specialist beau, Robert Sandberg. He wrote on his Instagram post.

“We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES! The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a ‘new serving’.” Gross.

Mia Khalifa’s total assets have collected to roughly $2 million (£1.65m), as indicated by Celebrity Net Worth. She showed up in a sum of 21 porn films, however today she is referred to additional as a social media life character and has over 2.7 million Twitter supporters and 16.7 million on Instagram.