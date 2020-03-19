what’s-leaving-netflix-in-april

Now Playing

Grab your comfiest blanket and settle set for one long binge session because Netflix has unveiled the titles which are scheduled to leave the platform in April 2020. In the event that you really loved the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly comedy Step Brothers, we have some bad news. The beloved film, which gave us “Boats and Hoes” and an unforgettable rendition of Andrea Bocelli’s “Por Ti Volare,” is coming out. Get one last watch in before this wacky comedy about two narcissistic man-children hilariously struggling to co-exist under one roof disappears from Netflix’s library on April 30.The platform can be dropping all five seasons of the Canadian supernatural drama Lost Girl, in regards to a modern succubus fighting the natural urge to feed off the sexual energy of humans while looking for the reality about who she actually is and where she originates from. The sex-positive series starring Anna Silk, Kris Holden-Reid, and Ksenia Solo was praised for the groundbreaking portrayal of its bisexual lead and the large number of sexualities represented in the show. Catch this cult favorite before it heads from April 16.

Additionally, ’90s classics like Space Jam, Goodfellas, and The Craft are on the list of titles departing the following month. Discover what else is leaving Netflix in April below.What’s Arriving at Netflix in April Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, and Neve Campbell, The CraftPhoto: Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

April 4American Odyssey Season 1April 8Movie 43April 1521 & OverApril 16Lost Girl Seasons 1-5April 17Big Fat LiarApril 19The Longest YardApril 24The Ugly TruthApril 29National TreasureApril 30A Cinderella StoryJUST A LITTLE PrincessA Nightmare on Elm StreetBlade Runner: THE ULTIMATE CutThe CraftCrashCrouching Tiger, Hidden DragonThe Dirty DozenDirty HarryDriving Miss DaisyFriday the 13thGood BurgerGoodFellasThe HangoverHarold & Kumar Head to White CastleLemony Snicket’s A number of Unfortunate EventsPolice AcademyPolice Academy 2: Their First AssignmentPolice Academy 3: Back TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on PatrolPolice Academy 5: Assignment: Miami BeachPolice Academy 6: City Under SiegePolice Academy 7: Mission to MoscowRosemary’s BabyRoundersScream 2Scream 3The Shawshank RedemptionSpace JamSpy KidsStep BrothersStrictly BallroomThe Talented Mr. RipleyTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTrue GritLearn what’s arriving at Netflix the following month the following.