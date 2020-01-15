what’s-happening-on-holby-city-tonight?

Set in the same fictional Holby hospital as sister-show Casualty, Holby City has been running weekly since 1999 and is one of the most popular continuing dramas on British television.

What’s happening on Holby City this week?

Jac and Kian return to work and support each other as they try to conquer their demons, and Sacha’s feelings for Essie are only being made worse by living together. Meanwhile, Serena tries to find a new role for herself, but with Jason coping well and a new face to contend with, she may find herself forced out.

What time is Holby on tonight?

Holby City Series 22 – Episode 2, is on BBC1 at 8pm on Wednesday 15th January 2019. This is a day later than usual, with the delay caused by BBC One’s coverage of yesterday’s FA Cup Third Round replays.

Who’s in the cast?

A full cast list for Holby City can be found here.