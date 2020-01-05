What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (January 5th – 12th)

It’s time to look at the week ahead on Netflix which contains some great new Netflix series as well as some good movies. Here’s all the new content scheduled to hit Netflix in the United States between January 5th and January 12th.

let's take a look at a few highlights first.

The Tourist (2010)

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, January 7th

The week will finally kick off on Tuesday with three new movies. One of the new movies is The Tourist, an action drama starring Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.

The movie is about an American tourist traveling to Italy for some rest bite but finds himself involved in shenanigans involving a beautiful extraordinary woman.

Critic reviews for this one are absolutely abysmal but despite that, audience scores fare much better. The film was eventually nominated for 3 Golden Globes.

A Ghost Story (2017)

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, January 7th

Also hitting Netflix on Tuesday is the A24 fantasy movie, A Ghost Story.

With high critics score and mid-range audience scores, the movie is about a ghost who returns to the world to try and connect with his bereft wife.

David Lowery writes and directs with Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, and McColm Cephas Jr starring.

AJ and the Queen (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, January 10th

Netflix in most regions are treated to RuPaul’s Drag Race and now they’re being spoilt with a new scripted comedy series from the drag star.

In the series, we see Ruby Red who is a bit down on her luck travel the country with a new sidekick who lands on her doorstep.

Starring alongside RuPaul is Izzy G, Tia Carrere, and Katerina Tannenbaum.

Giri/Haji (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, January 10th

On Friday, we’ll finally get the release of the impressively cast Giri/Haji. The BBC co-production already aired in the UK to rave reviews and will now be making its Netflix debut on Friday.

The series is about a detective from Tokyo who is investigating the disappearance of his brother which leads him to London.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on January 7th

Live Twice, Love Once (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on January 8th

Cheer (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on January 10th

AJ and the Queen (Season 1) N

Giri/Haji (Season 1) N

Harvey Girls Forever! (Season 3) N

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (Season 1) N

Medical Police (Season 1) N

Scissor Seven N

The InBESTigators (Season 1) N

Until Dawn (Season 1) N

Zumbo’s Just Dessert’s (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Zoom (2006)

