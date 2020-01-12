What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (January 13th – January 19th)

It’s time to look at what’s in store for Netflix members in the United States over the next seven days and by all accounts, it’s going to be a solid seven days of new content including Grace & Frankie Season 6, Sex Education season 2 as well as plenty of new movies and debut series.

As always, it’s worth noting Netflix tends to release more titles than they announce before the date. The best way of keeping up with the new Netflix releases is by, of course, following our what’s new on Netflix section.

Now let’s take you through some of the highlights of the week and then we’ll move onto the full preliminary list of what’s coming to Netflix this week.

The Last Face (2017)

Netflix Release Date: Monday, January 13th

We begin our preview with a movie that likely went under most people’s radars four years ago and there’s probably a good reason for that.

Despite starring Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem, they weren’t able to save the movie that only scored an abysmal 16 on Metacritic with viewers scores not being too much higher at 4.8.

It’s a love story about two volunteers in Africa who refind their love.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, January 14th

You may be familiar with some of Dreamworks TV projects for Netflix but Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts has been at the top of our anticipation list for quite some time.

The series will follow a girl exploring a post-apocalyptic world where animals have grown to be big and intelligent creatures.

It’s based on a comic and features some absolutely stunning animation. You can find out more about Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts in our preview.

The Bling Ring (2013)

Netflix Release Date: Saturday, January 18th

To round out the week, we’ll be getting The Bling Ring from A24 Pictures. Inspired by true events, the movie is about a group of teenagers who are fame-obsessed using the internet to track down their favorite celebrities and subsequently rob them.

Emma Watson is the main draw for the movie but is also joined by Katie Chang and Israel Broussard.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week between January 13th to January 19th

Coming to Netflix on January 13th

The Healing Powers of Dude (Season 1) N

The Last Face (2017)

Coming to Netflix on January 14th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 1) N

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on January 15th

Bulbul Can Sing (2018)

Eye For An Eye / Quien a hierro mata (2020) N

Grace & Frankie (Season 6) N

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Limited Series) N

MindGamers (2015)

PJ Masks (Season 2)

Saving Zoë (2019)

Where The Money Is (2000)

Coming to Netflix on January 16th

Deadcon (2019)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Hop (2011)

Jezebel (2019)

Legend (2015)

NiNoKuni (2020) N

Steve Jobs (2015)

Coming to Netflix on January 17th

Hip-Hop Evolution (Season 4) N

Nailed It! Germany (Season 1) N

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace (2019) N

Sex Education (Season 2) N

Tiny House Nation (Volume 2) N

Coming to Netflix on January 18th

The Bling Ring (2013)

What are you looking forward to on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.