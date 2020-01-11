Welcome to your first look at what’s coming to Netflix in January 2020 including all the new movies and TV series scheduled for release throughout the month in the US.

It’s going to be a sad month as we say goodbye to two longterm Netflix series with both The Ranch and Bojack Horseman having their final parts added throughout January.

The first of the month, as always, brings with it plenty of new licensed movies from Warner Brothers, Sony Pictures and others. Beyond that, the Netflix Original lineup dominated the rest of the month as we’ve yet to learn of all the third-party content picked up.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st

Note: over 100 new releases came on January 1st, full list here.

21 (2008) – Director Robert Luketic presents this 2008 movie about six MIT students who train to beat the casino.

A Cinderella Story (2004) – The original A Cinderella Story featuring a young Hilary Duff where she plays a downtrodden teen who wants to meet her date at the Halloween dance.

American Beauty (1999) – Kevin Spacy stars in this Sam Mendes movie about a suburban father who falls for his daughter's best friend.

Arthur Christmas (2011) – James McAvoy and Bill Nighy voice this Christmas comedy animation movie about Santa’s clumsy son.

Breaking the Bank (2014) – Kelsey Grammer comedy movie looks to save his humble British bank from circling US and Japanese banks.

Catch Me If You Can (2002) – Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio star in this biopic on Frank Abagnale Jr.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) – Johnny Depp stars in the Tim Burton adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl tale.

Chasing Amy (1997) – Ben Affleck stars in this Kevin Smith directed romance movie about comic book artists.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) – The classic Ken Hughes directed movie about a magical adventure quite unlike any other.

Chloe (2009) – Julianne Moore and Amanda Seyfried star in this mystery romance movie about a woman who hires an escort to test her husbands faith.

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) – Paul Rudd and Steve Carell star in the comedy all about odd dinner parties.

Dragonheart (1996) – Rob Cohen directed this Oscar-nominated movie featuring Dennis Quaid about the last dragon stopping an evil king.

Dragonheart: A New Beginning )(2000) – The second movie in the franchise which continues to story of the young dragon.

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse (2015) – The third movie entry in the Dragonheart fantasy series.

Drugs, Inc. (Season 6) – National Geographic must-watch drug series continues with another 12 new episodes.

Fall Girls (2019) – Comedy from director Chris Stokes about a party that goes too far when they wake up to a dead boss.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) – Beuller? Bueller? Bueller? The John Hughes comedy returns to Netflix.

Free Willy (1993) – A boy risks everything to save a killer whale in this cult classic.

– A boy risks everything to save a killer whale in this cult classic. Ghost Rider (2007) – Nicholas Cage’s Marvel movie.

Good Girls (Season 2) – NBC’s comedy series returns for the girls second outing.

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004) – Two recognizable friends go on a journey to each White Castle burgers.

Hitch (2005) – Will Smith features in this romantic comedy where he stars as a date doctor.

– Will Smith features in this romantic comedy where he stars as a date doctor. Inception (2010) – The mindbending movie from Christopher Nolan with an all-star cast. Our movie highlight of the month.

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015) – Stand-up special from the master puppeteer.

Julie & Julia (2009) – Biopic movie about Julie Powell starring Amy Adams and Meryl Streep.

Kate & Leopold (2001) – Meg Ryan and Hugh Jackman fantasy romance movie.

Kill Bill: Vol 1 (2003) – Quentin Tarantino's first entry into the world of assassins starring Uma Thurman.

Kill Bill: Vol 2 (2004) – The concluding part of Quentin Tarantino's first sequel.

– The concluding part of Quentin Tarantino’s first sequel. Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010) – Animated kids movie about a group of owls and one of the youngest gets abducted.

Magnolia (1999) – Nominated for three Oscars this 3-hour long drama is about multiple stories featuring huge actors including Tom Cruise and Julianne Moore.

Messiah (Season 1) N – A man turns up in the Middle East claiming to be Jesus incarnate and causes him to have plenty of attention by rabid followers and the authorities.

Monster-in-Law (2005) – Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda comedy.

New York Minute (2004) – The Olsen twins feature in this family comedy that was slated by the critics.

Oddbods (New Season) – More pre-school adventures with seven furry friends.

Pan's Labyrinth (2006) – The Guillermo del Toro epic.

Patriot Games (1992) – The Harrison Ford action epic about Jack Ryan interfering with an IRA investigation.

– The Harrison Ford action epic about Jack Ryan interfering with an IRA investigation. Pokémon the Movie: Power of Us (2018) – One of the latest Pokemon movies about the Wind Festival.

Reply 1988 (Season 1) – Popular K-Drama series

Riot (2015) – Action movie about someone who purposely gets thrown in prison to kill another prisoner.

Saint Seiya (Seasons 4 & 5) – New seasons of the classic anime.

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden (2012) – Action drama about the group of Navy SEALs who find out about their next target.

Shrek Forever After (2010) – The third Shrek movie from Dreamworks.

Siren (2016) – Horror from director Gregg Bishop when a bachelor party has a predator unleashed on them.

– Horror from director Gregg Bishop when a bachelor party has a predator unleashed on them. Spinning Out (Season 1) N – Drama series on a figure skating Olympian who is struggling to balance her professional career with her personal life.

The Circle (US) (Season 1) N – New reality series where people compete in a popularity contest.

The Invention of Lying (2009) – Ricky Gervais stars and directs in this comedy about the first man to ever lie.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – The third and final entry in the Lord of the Rings movie franchise which scored 11 Oscars.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) – The second entry in the Lord of the Rings franchise that scored 2 Oscars.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) – Classic cop comedy

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) – The first of the cop comedy movies.

The Ring (2002) – The Naomi Watts horror movie.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) – Set in late 1950s New York, thriller starring Matt Damon.

Up in the Air (2009) – George Clooney features in this movie all about a traveling businessman looking for love.

– George Clooney features in this movie all about a traveling businessman looking for love. What Lies Beneath (2000) – Another Harrison Ford drama where the wife of a scientist believes her house is haunted.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) – The original Roald Dahl movie adaptation starring Gene Wilder.

Yes Man (2008) – Jimy Carrey just can't stop saying yes in this Peyton Reed directed comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 2nd

Sex Explained (Limited Doc-series) N – The guys from Vox present their second limited series that dives into the world of sex.

– The guys from Vox present their second limited series that dives into the world of sex. Thieves of the Wood (Season 1) N – Flemish series set in 18th-century Belgium about a revolution.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 3rd

Anne with an E (Season 3 / Final Season) N – The final season of the Canadian co-production retelling the story of Anne of Green Gables.

– The final season of the Canadian co-production retelling the story of Anne of Green Gables. All the Freckles in the World (2019) – Spanish movie (Todas las pecas del mundo) about a high school romance.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 4th

Dracula (Season 1) N – British co-production from the creator of Sherlock.

– British co-production from the creator of Sherlock. Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 1) N – Pre-school animated series based on the toy line.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 7th

Live Twice, Love Once (2020) N – Spanish movie about a man diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and vows to reunite with a childhood crush.

– Spanish movie about a man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vows to reunite with a childhood crush. The Tourist (2010) – Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp action movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 8th

Cheer (Season 1) N – Docu-series following competitive cheer leading.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 10th

AJ and the Queen (Season 1) N – New comedy from RuPaul where he inadvertently finds himself looking after a young boy.

Giri/Haji (Season 1) N – BBC co-production where a cop comes to London from Japan to find his brother involved with the Yakuza.

Medical Police (Season 1) N – New 10 episode series about two American physicians discover a world-ending virus and need to find a cure.

Scissor Seven N – New anime

– New anime Zumbo’s Just Dessert’s (Season 2) N – More delicious desserts from the master.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Zoom (2006) – Tim Allen stars in this action-comedy about a former superhero training up a new generation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 12th

Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018) – Documentary on the actress and television producer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 13th

The Healing Powers of Dude (Season 1) N – New family series about a boy with social anxiety finding support from his dog.

– New family series about a boy with social anxiety finding support from his dog. The Last Face (2017) – Action movie starring Charlize Theron about an aid director and a doctor during a civil war.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 14th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 1) N – Ambitious new animated series from Dreamworks exclusively for Netflix.

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (2020) N – SNL star Leslie Jones presents her first Netflix Original stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 15th

Bulbul Can Sing (2018) – Hindi movie about a teenage girl living in rural India.

Eye For An Eye / Quien a hierro mata (2020) N – Spanish movie about a cartel boss released from prison and put under the care of a nurse who's out for revenge.

Grace & Frankie (Season 6) N – The penultimate season of Netflix's longest-running comedy series.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Limited Series) N – Through interviews, we get an in-depth look at what happened with the ex-NFL player turned killer.

– Through interviews, we get an in-depth look at what happened with the ex-NFL player turned killer. MindGamers (2015) – Sci-fi movie about a group of students finding out they’re in an elaborate experiment.

PJ Masks (Season 2) – Pre-school superhero animated series.

Saving Zoë (2019) – Crime mystery drama about a sister finding tapes of her now-deceased sister and decides to investigate.

– Crime mystery drama about a sister finding tapes of her now-deceased sister and decides to investigate. Where The Money Is (2000) – A paralyzed bank robber is moved from prison but his new nurse doesn’t believe he’s telling the truth.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 16th

Deadcon (2019) – Horror movie about social influencers.

Get Him to the Greek (2010) – Jonah Hill and Russell Brand star in this musical comedy about a record company intern.

Hop (2011) – Animated movie about the Easter Bunny's son. Features the voices of Russell Brand and James Marsden.

Jezebel (2019) – Drama from Numa Perrier about a cam girl who is coming-of-age.

– Drama from Numa Perrier about a cam girl who is coming-of-age. Legend (2015) – Tom Hardy plays both roles of the Cray brothers, two English gangsters in this award-winning biopic.

NiNoKuni (2020) N – New anime based on the video game series.

– New anime based on the video game series. Steve Jobs (2015) – Michael Fassbender appears in this Universal movie about the late Steve Jobs, founder of Apple.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 17th

Hip-Hop Evolution (Season 4) N – Documentary series continues featuring some of the biggest Hip-Hop icons.

Nailed It! Germany (Season 1) N – The German version of Netflix's Nailed It!

Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace (2019) N – An all-star cast stars in a brand new thriller from the famed creator.

Sex Education (Season 2) N – Comedy teen series returns.

– Comedy teen series returns. Tiny House Nation (Volume 2) N – More tiny houses explored in this Netflix docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 18th

The Bling Ring (2013) – Biopic of a group of thieves using the internet to track their next heist.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 20th

Family Reunion (Part 2) N – More episodes of the family sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 21st

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (2019) N – Stand-up special

– Stand-up special Word Party (Season 4) N – Preschool series about four animals helping children how to learn new skills.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 22nd

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Season 1) N – Docuseries that looks at the people on the frontlines of fighting new diseases.

– Docuseries that looks at the people on the frontlines of fighting new diseases. Playing with Fire (Season 1) N – Three prosperous women, including a mother and her daughter, fall for a seductive man in Colombia’s Coffee Triangle.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 23rd

Helen Mirren stars as Queen Elizabeth

Airplane Mode (2020) N – Comedy movie about a social media influencer who crashes her car while driving and is given a digital detox.

Alex Fernández: The Best Comedian in the World (2020) N – Spanish comic goes in-depth about his career and his six siblings.

October Faction (Season 1) N – Sci-fi series based on the comic series by Steve Niles and Damien Worm from IDW Entertainment the producers behind V-Wars for Netflix.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac (Season 1 – Part 2) N – Concluding part to season 1 of Netflix's new anime series in the Saint Seiya universe.

The Ghost Bride (Volume 1) N – In 1890s Malacca, Li Lan finds herself in the afterlife and becomes mired in a mystery linked to the sinister, deceased son of a wealthy family.

– In 1890s Malacca, Li Lan finds herself in the afterlife and becomes mired in a mystery linked to the sinister, deceased son of a wealthy family. The Queen (2006) – Although Netflix’s The Crown is by far the best biopic of the monarchy, Helen Mirren’s 2006 entry isn’t half bad either.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 24th

A Sun (2019) – Mandarin movie about a family of four under great stress from an unexpected tragedy.

– Mandarin movie about a family of four under great stress from an unexpected tragedy. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 3) N – After a long wait, we’re headed back to catch up with Sabrina and co.

Liefling (2010) – South African musical movie about a young girl living life with a passion.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Ottoman Rising) (Season 1) N – Turkish historic series about Mehmed the Conquerer.

The goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow (Season 1) N – Go behind the scenes at the Goop website discovering bogus and creating potentially harmful products for stupid people.

– Go behind the scenes at the Goop website discovering bogus and creating potentially harmful products for stupid people. The Ranch (Part 8 – Final Season) N – We’ll be saying goodbye to comedy sitcom series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 25th

Menashe (2017) – Performed entirely in Yiddish, this movie focuses on a Jewish community in Brooklyn and one widowers attempts to battle for custody of his son.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th

We Are Your Friends

Country Song (2010) – Gwyneth Paltrow stars in this music drama directed by Shana Feste about a rising country-music songwriter.

– Gwyneth Paltrow stars in this music drama directed by Shana Feste about a rising country-music songwriter. We Are Your Friends (2015) – Max Joeseph writes and directs this musical drama starring Zac Efron about a DJ trying to find his way in life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 29th

Omniscient (Season 1) N – New horror reality series game show where audiences control the fate of the contestants.

– New horror reality series game show where audiences control the fate of the contestants. Next in Fashion (Season 2) N – A new reality series starring Queer Eye’s Tan France and Alexa Chun.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 30th

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Season 1) N – Another entry into the Japanese reality series

Raising Cain (1994) – Brian De Palma writes and directs the crime horror classic featuring John Lithgow.

– Brian De Palma writes and directs the crime horror classic featuring John Lithgow. The Stranger (Season 1) N – A new thriller drama series about a married father who meets a woman who tells him a secret about his wife.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 31st

Black Moon (Season 1) N – Italian historical drama

