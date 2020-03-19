what’s-coming-to-netflix-in-april

Now Playing

Chris Hemsworth is taking over Netflix this April. OK, not completely, but he does have a new action movie debuting on the streaming service on Friday, April 24, and it sounds like a doozy. Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave, stars Hemsworth as a black market mercenary who’s hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime boss. Ana de Armas’ knives will also be out (probably) in Sergio, a pic directed by Greg Barker. Wagner Moura stars as the titular U.N. diplomat who wants to spend a quiet life with the woman he loves (Armas) but is given one more life-or-death assignment in Baghdad. The film premieres on Netflix on Friday, April 17.

In addition to those titles, Netflix will also debut its new series Brew Brothers, the fourth season of Money Heist, and even a film about why people love Money Heist. Plus, Community Seasons 1-6 will finally hit the platform, along with movies like The Social Network, The Hangover, and The Matrix. Find out everything else that’s coming to Netflix in April 2020 below.

Chris Hemsworth, ExtractionPhoto: Jasin Boland/NetflixTBDARASHI’s Diary – Voyage — New Episodes (Netflix Documentary)The Circle Game: France (Netflix Original)The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)April 1David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)40 Days and 40 NightsBloodsportCadillac RecordsCan’t Hardly WaitCheech & Chong’s Up in SmokeCommunity: Season 1-6Deep ImpactGod’s Not DeadJust FriendsKiller Klowns from Outer SpaceKim’s Convenience: Season 4Lethal WeaponLethal Weapon 2Lethal Weapon 3Lethal Weapon 4Minority ReportMolly’s GameMortal KombatMudPokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra LegendsPromised LandRoad to PerditionSaltSchool DazeSherlock HolmesSoul PlaneSunrise in HeavenTaxi DriverThe Death of StalinThe Girl with All the GiftsThe HangoverThe MatrixThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix RevolutionsThe Perks of Being a WallflowerThe RoommateThe RunawaysThe Social NetworkWildlingApril 2The Good, the Bad and the UglyViolet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory DollApril 3Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)StarBeam (Netflix Family)April 4Angel Has FallenApril 5The Killing of a Sacred DeerApril 6The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)April 7Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)April 9Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)April 10Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)The Main Event (Netflix Film)Tigertail (Netflix Film)April 14Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)April 15The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)Outer Banks (Netflix Original)April 16Despicable MeFary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)Hail, Caesar!Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)Jem and the HologramsApril 17Betonrausch (Netflix Film)#blackAF (Netflix Original)Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)Sergio (Netflix Film)Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)April 18The Green HornetApril 20Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)The Vatican TapesApril 21Bleach: The AssaultBleach: The BountMiddleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)-Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job-Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic-Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot WeddingApril 22Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)April 23The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)April 24After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)Extraction (Netflix Film)Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)April 25The ArtistDjango UnchainedApril 26The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)April 27Battle: Los AngelesNever Have I Ever (Netflix Original)April 29A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)Extracurricular (Netflix Original)Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)Summertime (Netflix Original)April 30Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)