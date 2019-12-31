what’s-coming-to-netflix-australia-in-january-2020

Happy New Year! With the start of a new year and a new decade, we’ll be seeing plenty of brand new titles arriving on Netflix Australia in January 2020.

2019 was another great year on Netflix for the Australian library, there’s even more titles, especially originals to look forward to throughout 2020. As always, we’ll continue to update the list below of all the titles coming to Netflix Australia in January.

Here’s the list of new titles coming to Netflix Australia in January 2020:

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 1st, 2020:

Ghost Stories (2020) N

Messiah: Season 1 N

Spinning Out: Season 1 N

The Circle: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 2nd, 2020:

Die Ontwaking (2015)

Sex Explained: Season 2 N

Thieves of the Wood: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 3rd, 2020:

A Quiet Place (2018)

All the Freckles in the World (2020) N

Anne with an E: Season 3 N

Gotham: Season 5

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 4th, 2020:

Dracula: Season 4 N

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 7th, 2020:

Live Twice, Love Once (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 8th, 2020:

Cheer: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 9th, 2020:

Haechi: Season 1

Reunited Worlds: Season 1

Still 17: Season 1

The Fiery Priest: Season 1

The Last Empress: Season 1

The Secret Life of My Secretary: Season 1

Where Stars Land: Season 1

While You Were Sleeping: Season 1

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 10th, 2020:

AJ and the Queen (Season 1) N

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6

Giri/Haji: Season 1 N

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 N

Jamatara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 1 N

Medical Police (Season 1) N

Scissor Seven: Season 1 N

Zumbo’s Just Dessert’s: Season 2 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 12th, 2020:

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (2017)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 14th, 2020:

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia January 15th, 2020:

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 17th, 2020:

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 N

Nailed It! Germany: Season 1 N

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace (2019) N

Sex Education: Season 2 N

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 20th

Family Reunion: Part 2 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 21st

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (2019) N

Word Party: Season 4 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 23rd

October Faction: Season 1 N

Saint Seiya: Knight of the Zodiac: Part 2 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 24th

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 N

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 1 N

The Ranch: Part 8 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 29th

Omniscient: Season 1 N

Next in Fashion: Season 2 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 30th

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey: Season 1 N

The Stranger: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 31st

Bojack Horseman: Season 6b N

Diablero: Season 2 N

Ragnarok: Season 1 N

