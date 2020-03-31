what’s-coming-to-amazon-prime-video-in-april:-tales-from-the-loop,-james-bond-movies,-and-more

Now Playing

Amazon Prime Video will be bringing some exciting new originals and quite a few classic movies to its subscription library throughout the month of April 2020. Amazon’s original series highlights include Tales from the Loop, a retrofuturist sci-fi series from executive producer Matt Reeves (April 3), and Bosch, the dependable cop show that’s back for Season 6 (April 17). Movies coming to Prime include 2019’s mind-bending prestige horror indie The Lighthouse with Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson (April 16), and a large selection of James Bond movies upgraded to 4k UHD (April 1).

If you’re looking for more streaming options, check out what’s new on Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, too. The full list of what’s new on Prime Video in April is below.

Titus Welliver, BoschPhoto: Saeed Adyani, Amazon Studios, Prime Video, Saeed AdyaniNew in April – Available for Streaming on Prime Video April 1 Movies A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985) Bangkok Dangerous (2010) Bird Of Paradise (1932) Blind Husbands (1919) Broken Blossoms (1919) Daniel Boone (1936) Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971) Diary Of A Hitman (1991) Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002) Dishonored Lady (1947) Dollface (1945) Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962) Dr. T & The Women (2000) Drums In The Deep South (1951) For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981) From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964) Gator (1976) Gods And Monsters (1999) Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995) Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964) Gorky Park (1983) Hotel Artemis (2018) I Am Legend (2007) Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989) Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973) Mark Of Zorro (1920) Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979) Mutiny (1952) Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983) Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969) Repentance (2014) Shirley Valentine (1989) Son of Monte Cristo (1940) Tarzan The Fearless (1933) The Bodyguard (1992) The Boost (1988) The Brothers Grimm (2005) The Chumscrubber (2005) The Hoodlum (1951) The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987) The Lost World (1925) The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974) The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935) The Sender (1982) The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977) The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999) Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965) Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997) You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967) Series America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus) Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel) Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand) El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya) Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV) Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids) Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family) The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now) The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living) Vida: Season 1 (STARZ) April 3 Movies Invisible Life – Amazon Original movie (2019) Series Tales from the Loop – Amazon Original series: Season 1 April 10 Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019) Rambo: Last Blood (2019) April 14 Vault (2019) April 16 The Lighthouse (2019) April 17 Movies Selah and the Spades – Amazon Original movie (2019) Series Bosch – Amazon Original series: Season 6 Dino Dana – Amazon Original series: Season 3B April 20 Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) April 29 Footloose (2011)New in April – Available for Purchase on Prime Video April 7 The Turning (2020) Underwater (2020)New in April – Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels April 1 The Mallorca Files: Season 1 (Britbox) April 2 Broke: Season 1 (CBS All Access) April 5 World on Fire: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) April 9 The Good Fight: Season 4 (CBS All Access) April 10 Series The Undoing: Season 1 (HBO) Movies IT: Chapter 2 (HBO) April 12 Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) Belgravia: Season 1 (Epix) Insecure: Season 4 (HBO) Run: Season 1 (HBO) April 16 Joker (2019) (HBO) April 26 Vida: Season 3 (STARZ) April 27 I Know This Much is True: Season 1 (HBO)