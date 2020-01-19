what’s-causing-my-car-to-shake?

Q. From time to time, when driving my 1996 Honda Accord on the highway, the car just starts to shake. If I slow down, the shaking usually goes away. In the past if I had a vibration it was usually caused by a tire or balance problem, and it caused the steering wheel to shake. Any thoughts with this old car? It still runs great and I want to hold on to it.

A. I would start with a thorough inspection of all of the tires and the suspension. I would look carefully at the rear suspension, especially the bushings, joints, and sway bar. Any excessive movement/wear could cause this vibration.