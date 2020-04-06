what’s-bothering-vijay-deverakonda-amid-coronavirus-lockdown?

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 14: 44 [IST]

Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in World Famous Lover, hasn’t tasted box office success for a while now. And hence, a lot is riding on his next release, Fighter, which is being helmed by noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The shooting of the action entertainer was happening at a brisk pace until the entire country was put under lockdown due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak across the globe. Before the movie went on floors, Vijay not only worked hard on his physique, but he even jetted off to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts. The good-looking actor underwent rigorous training to prep for his role as a fighter but now, the Arjun Reddy star is having a hard time keeping his toned-body in shape as per a report in Tollywood.net. Since everything is currently shut in the country, Vijay can’t hit the gym to work out or stay fit. Unlike most celebs in the Telugu industry, the 30-year-old doesn’t have a gym at his residence and nor can he buy any kind of work-out equipment at this point considering the Corona crisis. Because of this very reason, Deverakonda is worried that all his efforts to attain a well-toned physique may go in vain if he doesn’t manage to keep his body in proper shape. Co-starring Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey, Fighter will also mark Vijay’s grand debut in Bollywood as the film is being made in Telugu and Hindi. Karan Johar is bankrolling the project, which went on floors in January this year. The makers were eyeing to wrap up the film by July but now, that definitely seems impossible. Fans Give Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday A Power Couple Name ‘Anakonda’ After Pics Go Viral