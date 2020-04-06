what’s-bothering-vijay-deverakonda-amid-coronavirus-lockdown?

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 14: 44 [IST]

Vijay Deverakonda, who was simply last observed in CELEBRATED Lover, hasn’t tasted box office success for some time now. And therefore, a whole lot is riding on his next release, Fighter, that is being helmed by noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The shooting of the action entertainer was happening at a brisk pace before entire country was put under lockdown because of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak around the world. Prior to the movie continued floors, Vijay not merely worked hard on his physique, but he even jetted off to Thailand to understand mixed fighting techinques. The good-looking actor underwent rigorous training to prep for his role as a fighter however now, the Arjun Reddy star is having trouble keeping his toned-body in form as per a written report in Tollywood.net. Since everything happens to be shut in the united kingdom, Vijay can’t hit the fitness center to work through or stay fit. Unlike most celebs in the Telugu industry, the 30-year-old does not have a gym at his residence and nor can he buy any type of work-out equipment at this time taking into consideration the Corona crisis. Due to this very reason, Deverakonda is worried that his efforts to achieve a well-toned physique may go in vain if he doesn’t have the ability to keep his body in proper shape. Co-starring Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey, Fighter may also mark Vijay’s grand debut in Bollywood because the film has been manufactured in Telugu and Hindi. Karan Johar is bankrolling the project, january this season which continued floors in. The makers were eyeing to summary the film by July however now, that seems impossible definitely. Fans Give Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday AN ELECTRICAL Couple Name ‘Anakonda’ After Pics Go Viral