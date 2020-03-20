what’s-an-alpha-groot?-james-gunn-has-no-idea-what-vin-diesel-is-talking-about

Vin Diesel doesn’t really know what’s going on with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the moment. The actor claimed a few weeks ago that Alpha Groot was going to be introduced in the highly anticipated third Guardians installment. However, director James Gunn, who wrote the script, has no idea what Diesel is talking about, which could cast doubt on seeing some members of the Guardians showing up in Thor: Love and Thunder too.

James Gunn is always good about keeping in contact with Marvel Cinematic Universe (and DC now) fans on social media. He often debunks rumors and theories on his various social media accounts. With that being said, he was recently asked about Vin Diesel’s Alpha Groot by a MCU fan who wanted to know who and what it was. Gunn responded with, “Haha no idea. Maybe he just means the most awesome Groot ever?” Diving further into Diesel’s claims, the director admitted that he hasn’t even read the script yet. “I think he was talking about what he imagined the future Groot to be (he hasn’t read the script),” said Gunn.

So, Alpha Groot isn’t a thing. It might be for Vin Diesel, but it’s not anything official from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn is the only one with the concrete answers at the moment since he’s the one responsible for writing the script. MCU fans are anxious for any Guardians news since the movie should have already been shot and completed by this time. Had Gunn not been fired and then rehired by Disney, the movie would probably be close to hitting theaters by now. But in an interesting twist of fate, had it been preparing for release, that release would have most likely been postponed or moved straight to VOD.

In the end, James Gunn was able to go start work on The Suicide Squad, which just wrapped production. The director is now in the post-production phase and luckily made it out before the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the entertainment industry. Productions have been halted all over the world and movie theaters have completely shut down due to the disease. The movie is still over a year away from hitting theaters, though it could very well be impacted by the coronavirus when all is said and done.

After James Gunn finishes work on The Suicide Squad, which includes the promotional tour, the director will then start pre-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It’s been a long time coming and MCU fans can’t wait to see what the director has done with these characters. As for the Guardians showing up in Thor: Love and Thunder, we’ll have to wait and see since Vin Diesel probably hasn’t read that script either. Regardless, production is supposed to start later this year, so hopefully we’ll find out soon. You can check out James Gunn’s Twitter comments on Alpha Groot below.

Haha no idea. Maybe he just means the most awesome Groot ever? https://t.co/B9XiE8UupB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 20, 2020

I think he was talking about what he imagined the future Groot to be (he hasn’t read the script). And, yes, they’re a different being. https://t.co/ty3vJOKTxW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 20, 2020

