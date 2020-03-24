what’s-all-the-buzz-about-toilet-papers-in-fallout-76?-what-to-expect-from-the-april-release?

To the gamers’ community throughout the globe, rejoice! For Bethesda Game Studios’ baby, Fallout 76, is about to get a new update- The Wastelanders update announced at E3 2019. It is all set to release on 7th April 2020 with the revolutionary concept that wasteland will be transformed with living beings tracing back to Appalachia. A brief idea of the storyline: Settlers and Raiders are shifting to Appalachia after the scorchbeasts have been expelled. The Wastelanders are definitely in for a treat this April.

The last release (2018) couldn’t live up to gamers’ expectations as the 2018 release didn’t have any human character in it. The Wastelanders update will compensate for that as it will have settlers and raiders and an abundance of human NPCs. Things are about to get stimulating!



What’s more? Fallout 76 is basically everything that 2018 version isn’t- more companions, dialogue trees, more monsters, more weapons, choices, consequences, and everything more!

Those who already own Fallout 76 need not make any extra purchase implying it is free content for the current owners. This update will be launched on all platforms, namely, Xbox One, PC, and PS4.

Now, addressing the elephant in the room, you must be wondering what this craze about hoarding toilet papers among the Fallout 76 fandom is—a gesture in the wake of pandemic Covid-19. Guess what? Toilet papers are expensive, even in Fallout 76, and this is insane! It seems like the virtual world of Fallout 76 is also in a crisis.



“I have sold my only one for 20,000 caps,” quoted User Bigjon176. “I put it up as a joke. The joke is on me. I should have listed it for 30k.”

Does that mean if you own toilet papers, you own the town? (*giggles*)