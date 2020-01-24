what-you-need-to-know:-legal-advice-for-immigrants-in-nyc

Jude Matsalla

In our “Need to Know” series, Una Ciudad sin Límites (City Limits en Español) provides New Yorkers—especially the Latino community—practical and simple information. Write your suggestions for future installments to daniel@citylimits.org

Lee la versión en español

One of the many problems facing immigrants is finding trustworthy organizations or lawyers that provide legal advice. The following organizations offer free legal advice for immigrants in New York City.

This is not an exhaustive list but offers a variety of opportunities that exist in the city. The list is organized alphabetically. All these organizations offer services in Spanish.

Organization: Atlas: DIY, Developing Immigrant Youth

Address: 462 36th Street, Brooklyn.

Website: www.atlasdiy.org

Phone: (347) 599-1641.

Counseling hours: Thursday and Friday from 10 am to 5 pm. You can call before going or you can drop by during these two days.

Specialty: young people (from 14 to 24 years old).



Organization: Catholic Charities Community Services

Address: 80 Maiden Lane, 13th floor, Manhattan.

Website: www.catholiccharitiesny.org

Phone: (212) 419-3700

Counseling hours: Thursday, before 8 am, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Specialty: separated minors (unaccompanied minors – under 21 years old), asylum, and citizenship.



Organization: Catholic Migration Services

Address: It has two locations. The Brooklyn office is located at 191 Joralemon Street, fourth floor. The Queens office is located at 47-01 Queens Boulevard (on 47th Street). Suite 201, second floor.

Website: www.catholicmigration.org

Phone: (718) 236-3000

Counseling hours: Consultations are available once a month. The next day to call to request an appointment is January 6th. The organization suggests calling early in the morning (around 9 am) to book an appointment for February 3rd. If you cannot get an appointment for February 3rd, you can call on February 3rd to Request an appointment for March. Consultations for visa and citizenship cases are held twice per month.

Specialty: visas (all ages), asylum, VAWA, and DACA.



Organization: The Immigrant Center / Project Hospitality

Address: 350 Port Richmond Avenue, Staten Island.

Website: www.elcentronyc.org

Phone: (718) 420-6466

Counseling hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 to 8 pm. Thursday 4 pm to 6 pm. It is required to book an appointment so call first to request one.

Specialty: citizenship, family petitions, DACA, U, T visas, and work permit renewals.



Organization: Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS)

Address: 333 7th Ave # 1600, Manhattan.

Website: www.hias.org/what/new-york

Phone: (212) 613-1341

Counseling hours: A free legal assistance program began on December 6th. Cases are received on the first Friday of the month. Call from 9 am to 3 pm. The next appointment day was January 3rd.

Specialty: Asylum, mostly. To require assistance you must live in New York.



Organization: Legal Services NYC

Address: 40 Worth Street, Suite 606, Manhattan.

Website: www.legalservicesnyc.org/about-us/contact-us

Phone: (646) 442-3600

Counseling hours: Monday to Friday 10 am to 4 pm. To make appointments call the hotline 617 661 4500.

Specialty: Asylum, victims of violence, and to sponsor relatives (sponsor relatives).



Organization: Saint Peter’s Church

Address: 619 Lexington Avenue, Manhattan.

Website: www.iglesiadesion.com

Phone: (646) 244-5404

Counseling hours: Wednesday 4 pm to 6 pm. Sundays from 1: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm. It works on a first-come, first-served basis, and if there are no people, lawyers leave early.

Specialty: young people.



Organization: Safe Passage Project, New York Law School

Address: 185 West Broadway, Manhattan.

Website: www.safepassageproject.org

Phone: (212) 324-6558

Counseling hours: Call first to request an appointment, Monday through Friday from 9 am – 6 pm.

Specialty: unaccompanied minors (less than 21 years old).



If your organization offers free legal advice for immigrants, write to daniel@citylimits.org to be included in the list.

