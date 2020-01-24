what-you-need-to-know:-legal-advice-for-immigrants-in-nyc

In our “Need to Know” series, Una Ciudad sin Límites (City Limits en Español) provides New Yorkers—especially the Latino community—practical and simple information. Write your suggestions for future installments to daniel@citylimits.org
One of the many problems facing immigrants is finding trustworthy organizations or lawyers that provide legal advice. The following organizations offer free legal advice for immigrants in New York City.
This is not an exhaustive list but offers a variety of opportunities that exist in the city. The list is organized alphabetically. All these organizations offer services in Spanish.
Organization: Atlas: DIY, Developing Immigrant Youth
Address: 462 36th Street, Brooklyn.
Website: www.atlasdiy.org
Phone: (347) 599-1641.
Counseling hours: Thursday and Friday from 10 am to 5 pm. You can call before going or you can drop by during these two days.
Specialty: young people (from 14 to 24 years old).
Organization: Catholic Charities Community Services
Address: 80 Maiden Lane, 13th floor, Manhattan.
Website: www.catholiccharitiesny.org
Phone: (212) 419-3700
Counseling hours: Thursday, before 8 am, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Specialty: separated minors (unaccompanied minors – under 21 years old), asylum, and citizenship.
Organization: Catholic Migration Services
Address: It has two locations. The Brooklyn office is located at 191 Joralemon Street, fourth floor. The Queens office is located at 47-01 Queens Boulevard (on 47th Street). Suite 201, second floor.
Website: www.catholicmigration.org
Phone: (718) 236-3000
Counseling hours: Consultations are available once a month. The next day to call to request an appointment is January 6th. The organization suggests calling early in the morning (around 9 am) to book an appointment for February 3rd. If you cannot get an appointment for February 3rd, you can call on February 3rd to Request an appointment for March. Consultations for visa and citizenship cases are held twice per month.
Specialty: visas (all ages), asylum, VAWA, and DACA.
Organization: The Immigrant Center / Project Hospitality
Address: 350 Port Richmond Avenue, Staten Island.
Website: www.elcentronyc.org
Phone: (718) 420-6466
Counseling hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 to 8 pm. Thursday 4 pm to 6 pm. It is required to book an appointment so call first to request one.
Specialty: citizenship, family petitions, DACA, U, T visas, and work permit renewals.
Organization: Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS)
Address: 333 7th Ave # 1600, Manhattan.
Website: www.hias.org/what/new-york
Phone: (212) 613-1341
Counseling hours: A free legal assistance program began on December 6th. Cases are received on the first Friday of the month. Call from 9 am to 3 pm. The next appointment day was January 3rd.
Specialty: Asylum, mostly. To require assistance you must live in New York.
Organization: Legal Services NYC
Address: 40 Worth Street, Suite 606, Manhattan.
Website: www.legalservicesnyc.org/about-us/contact-us
Phone: (646) 442-3600
Counseling hours: Monday to Friday 10 am to 4 pm. To make appointments call the hotline 617 661 4500.
Specialty: Asylum, victims of violence, and to sponsor relatives (sponsor relatives).
Organization: Saint Peter’s Church
Address: 619 Lexington Avenue, Manhattan.
Website: www.iglesiadesion.com
Phone: (646) 244-5404
Counseling hours: Wednesday 4 pm to 6 pm. Sundays from 1: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm. It works on a first-come, first-served basis, and if there are no people, lawyers leave early.
Specialty: young people.
Organization: Safe Passage Project, New York Law School
Address: 185 West Broadway, Manhattan.
Website: www.safepassageproject.org
Phone: (212) 324-6558
Counseling hours: Call first to request an appointment, Monday through Friday from 9 am – 6 pm.
Specialty: unaccompanied minors (less than 21 years old).
If your organization offers free legal advice for immigrants, write to daniel@citylimits.org to be included in the list.