What you need to know about the 2020 Super Bowl

In the NFL’s 100th season, the Kansas Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will battle for the league’s crown in Super Bowl LIV.

For Kansas City, this moment – reaching the Super Bowl – is immense. That was underscored Sunday afternoon when Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, was handed the AFC championship trophy as his team advanced to its first Super Bowl in 50 years. The trophy bears the name of his father, Lamar Hunt, a key figure in sustaining the early days of the NFL.

The Chiefs will face they the 49ers, who hadn’t finished with a winning record in five years before they burst onto the scene with a balanced offense and dominant defensive line. The rode those units, and Coach Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling, to the NFC’s top seed this year.

Both teams reached the Super Bowl with convincing victories. The 49ers blew out the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC championship game and the Chiefs dispatched the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, earlier in the day.

Here’s what you need to know as the Super Bowl approaches.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV is Sunday, Feb. 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 6: 30 p.m. Eastern.

Where is the Super Bowl?

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, home of the Miami Dolphins, will host this year’s game. It’s the sixth time the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl – most recently in 2010 – and the 11th time the game has been played in the Miami area, starting with Super Bowl II in 1968.

What channel is the Super Bowl on? Is it streamed?

The game will be broadcast by Fox, and it will be streamed on FoxSports.com. Joe Buck will be the play-by-play announcer, Troy Aikman will provide color commentary, and Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will be the sideline reporters.

Have the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl before?

Yes, years and years ago. The Chiefs lost Super Bowl I to the Green Bay Packers in the 1966 season and then won Super Bowl IV in the 1969 season, back when the matchups were still known as the “AFL-NFL World Championship Game.”

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid is one of the league’s best, but he lost the only Super Bowl in which he has appeared. That was in the 2004 season, when Reid, who was with the Philadelphia Eagles at the time, lost to the New England Patriots. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City’s brilliant quarterback, will be playing in his first Super Bowl.

What about the 49ers?

Yes, the 49ers have played in six Super Bowls and won five of them (in the 1981, 1984, 1988, 1989 and 1994 seasons). They were the most successful team of the 1980s.

How do the teams match up?

The Chiefs and 49ers built similar rosters to succeed in the modern NFL. They rely on young quarterbacks, versatile defenses and creative, offensive-minded coaches. The key for the Chiefs is slowing a 49ers defensive line stuffed with stars. The 49ers need to contain the reigning league MVP, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Have they met in the Super Bowl before?

No. The most notable recent history between these teams is that San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore the ACL in his left knee against Kansas City in September 2018. He missed the rest of that season.

How is the Super Bowl host city selected?

The owners of the 32 NFL teams used to vote on bids from cities, but that is no longer the case, Michael Zimmer, president of the Miami Super Bowl host committee, told CNN last year. The NFL is transitioning to a model in which the league asks a city if it would like to host, he said, and if it does, the two parties negotiate the terms.

Why does the Super Bowl use Roman numerals?

The Super Bowl uses Roman numerals to avoid any confusion that could be caused by playing the Super Bowl in the year after the regular season, according to the NFL media guide. This is Super Bowl LIV, or Super Bowl 54.

What does the Super Bowl winner get?

The winner of the Super Bowl claims the Vince Lombardi Trophy – a 22-inch-tall, seven-pound, sterling silver football on a stand. Each member of the winning team also gets $118,000.

Why is it called the Super Bowl?

In 1966, the established National Football League announced it would merge with the upstart American Football League, and the contest between the league winners was, for a few years, called some variation of “the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.” The NFL knew it needed a catchier name.

The legend goes that one owner, the aforementioned Lamar Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs, suggested “Super Bowl” because his children loved the Super Ball, a bouncy and popular toy. He said “bowl” was a phonetic confusion with “ball.” But the name’s true origins are somewhat unclear.

How much is a ticket to the Super Bowl?

The average ticket price for a ticket to the Super Bowl is between $4,000 and $5,000, according to SeatGeek.com. The cheapest tickets on the secondary market were more than $3,000 before Sunday’s games, but prices for better seats were many multiples of that.

Who are the halftime performers?

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, two pop icons, will be this year’s performers. Shakira, who is Colombian, and Lopez, a Puerto Rican from the Bronx, called attention to the fact that two Latina performers would be sharing such a major stage; Shakira called the gig “a true American Dream.”

This is the first Super Bowl halftime show since the NFL and Jay-Z announced a partnership last year that included having the rapper and his agency, Roc Nation, co-produce the event.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Demi Lovato

How did Super Bowl commercials become a thing?

After Apple’s famous “1984” ad, the value of the 30-second spots exploded. Last year, they reportedly sold for north of $5 million each and would be seen by more than 112 million viewers.

Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have won six Super Bowls each.

Which teams have never won the Super Bowl?

Twelve franchises have never won the Super Bowl.

Eight teams have played in at least one Super Bowl but lost: the Minnesota Vikings (four), Buffalo Bills (four), Cincinnati Bengals (two), Carolina Panthers (two), Atlanta Falcons (two), Los Angeles Chargers (one), Tennessee Titans (one) and Arizona Cardinals (one).

Four teams have never appeared in the Super Bowl: the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.