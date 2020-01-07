what-you-can-do-to-help-people-and-animals-in-the-australian-bushfires

Devastating bushfires have been sweeping across Australia since September, but the past few weeks have seen them reach ‘catastrophic’ levels – and they show no sign of stopping.

The fires have taken the lives of 24 people and dozens are thought to be missing.

Thousands more have lost their homes and many are being forced to seek emergency shelter.

Humans are not the only ones suffering as a result of disaster. It’s estimated that 500 million animals have died so far.

It’s easy to feel pretty helpless, but there’s plenty that can be done to help efforts in Australia.

Here are a few simple ways you can help – even if you’re halfway across the world from the fires.

Give money to animal charities

It’s estimated around 18 million acres of land have been burned by the blazes, so far. This includes forests, national parks and bushland – all home to Australia’s treasured wildlife.

It’s thought that we will be seeing the environmental effects of these fires for generations to come.

Half a billion animals – including domestic pets, native wildlife and livestock – have died. The internet has seen its fair share of koala rescue videos but the sad reality is that around 25,000 have died from the fires – and this number is increasing by the day.

WWF is doing its bit to help save koalas impacted by the fires. It’s looking for donations to help with care for burnt and injured animals. It will also be using the money to plant new trees to restore their habitat. You can donate here.

WIRES wildlife rescue is working on the ground rescuing and providing emergency care for animals across Australia. The fundraising page can be found here.

Help with firefighting efforts

Firefighters continue to tackle the blaze across Australia and local fire services are accepting donations so they can keep up their work. A donation page can be found here.

The New South Wales Royal Fire Service has also set up an official fund for the families of the three firefighters who lost their lives battling the fires.

Donate to the Salvation Army and The Red Cross

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service says on its website that the best way to help is to ‘donate money’

It continues: ‘This allows people to buy the things they need, and it supports local businesses which have also been impacted.’

Both the Salvation Army and The Red Cross are helping with humanitarian recovery efforts.

The former is accepting donations to feed emergency workers and evacuees, whereas the latter has teams across Australia setting up rescue centers for evacuation and money goes towards supporting these.

Attend charity events near you

Look out for local charity events which might be raising money for the bushfires.

Infernos in Clapham is hosting an Australia Day and Red Cross Disaster relief event on 26 January, with all proceeds from door sales going to the charity.

Likewise, London Fields Lido is hosting a Pedal for Possoms event on 11 January – a snap fundraiser to support wildlife rescue in Australia.

MORE: Charity turns your old and broken jewellery into wedding rings for terminally ill brides and grooms

MORE: Man makes environmentally-friendly straws out of hollow grass

MORE: Woman rescues 500 abandoned avocado stones to do her bit for the environment