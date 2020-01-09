what-will-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-do-next-as-they-step-back-from-royal-life?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are stepping down as ‘senior members’ of the Royal Family, a decision which is said to have left other royals ‘hurt’ and ‘disappointed’.

The couple made the bombshell announcement on Wednesday, saying they planned to split their time between the UK and North America as well as become financially independent.

It’s been reported that Harry and Meghan did not consult the Queen or Prince Charles before making the announcement,

But just what is next for the couple? Here’s what’s been going on…

What will Harry and Meghan do next?

It’s unclear how ‘part-time’ royal roles will work in practice – and whether they will still be bound by protocol and remain neutral on major issues.

It is likely they will spend time in Canada when not in the UK as well as the US – where Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland lives – and continue to live at Frogmore Cottage when they are in the UK.

They have trademarked the brand Sussex Royal on over 100 goods and services – which opens up a potential revenue stream for the pair.

It was reported at the end of last year that their trademark requests cover a wide range of bases including ‘social care services’ such as counselling, ‘teaching materials’ such as educational text books, and charitable fundraising.

The applications also extend to clothing and ‘printed matters’ – suggesting a newspaper or magazine could be forthcoming, or their own brand of clothing.

Elsewhere., it’s not yet clear whether Meghan – who found fame in US series Suits – might return to acting, or if Harry will give up his place in the line of succession.

He is currently sixth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his children George, Charlotte and Louis.

What did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say about stepping back from royal life?

Here’s what was said by the couple.

‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

‘We intend to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

‘It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

‘This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

‘We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.

‘Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.’

How has Buckingham Palace reacted?

The Palace sad that discussions with Harry and Meghan were ‘at an early stage’, adding: ‘We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’

It’s understood that the Queen was only recently told of the pair’s plans and was not aware they were going to issue a statement on the matter.

