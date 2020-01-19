what-will-harry-and-meghan-be-called-after-they-relinquish-their-hrh-titles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced yesterday they will drop their HRH titles and step away from royal life completely.

They also promise to pay taxpayers back the £2.4 million spent on renovating their Berkshire home, Frogmore Cottage.

A spokesperson for the couple issued a statement confirming the new arrangement.

They said: ‘As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments.

‘They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

‘With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.’

So, what will they be called under the new arrangement, will Harry still be a prince, and… what does HRH stand for?

What will Harry and Meghan be called?

Harry and Meghan will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – the name bestowed on them by the Queen when they wed.

They are referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Buckingham Palace’s official statement which confirmed the news.

The statement also confirmed the ‘new model’ will take effect in Spring 2020.

Despite them no longer using their HRH titles, they are not officially stripped of them.

Princess Diana also dropped her HRH title following her and Charles’ divorce.

What does HRH mean?

HRH stands for ‘His Royal Highness ‘ or Her Royal Highness’ – a title given to children and grandchildren of the monarch, as well as their spouses.

Harry and Meghan will no longer use their titles because they will no longer formally work for the Royal Family, or represent the Queen.

Harry has also relinquished his military titles, including his status as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

Is Harry still a prince?

Harry remains a prince and is still sixth-in-line to the throne.

While they will retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, it is not clear what name he plans to use in his personal life.

His son Archie uses the last name Mountbatten-Windsor, while Prince Harry’s full name is Henry Charles Albert David, Prince of Wales.

MORE: Prince Harry follows in mother’s footsteps with new title after royal exit

MORE: Netflix chief keen on penning deal with Harry and Meghan as they ditch HRH titles