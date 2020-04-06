what-we-do-in-the-shadows-season-2-trailer-is-out,-check-it-out-now.-release-date,-cast,-and-expected-story-plot

The cult classic TV adaptation What We Do In The Shadows is returning for a second season. The show that revolves around the lives of age old vampires living together and trying to thrive in the modern city atmosphere, proves to be a unique mockumentory. Fans have been eagerly waiting for season 2, as the huge cliffhanger in the season before has kept them on the edge of their seat.

A lot of questions remain unanswered such as will Guillermo accept his Van Helsing side?Will there be any new guest stars on the show? What about Colin Robinson?And season two is all set to encounter them.

Expected Plot And Cast

Due to the huge plot twist, that revealed Guilllermo’s ancestry the story ahead will be focusing on him as a character. His dynamic with the others is sure to garner laughter from fans.The season finale had Nadia rekindle her eternal affair with her reincarnated human lover as Lazlo who kills him throughout centuries steps in and that continues in season two. The vampire council in season one is all set to return in a different way.This season also promises that a variety of new monsters will be heading over to Staten Island.

The original main cast will all be returning, including Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, and Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson. Jemaine Clement will also be returning to the council. Taika Waititi who co – created the show and directed three episodes in the series’ first season, will not be involved in season 2.There is a possibility that we could see some new guest stars, one of the guest stars that has been confirmed is Mark Hamill who tweeted that he would be seen on the show giving away nothing about his character.

Trailer And Release Date

.FX has released the full trailer for the upcoming second season of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s hit vampire comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, giving us a preview of the vampire gang’s new crazy antics as they try their best to blend in more with the humans. It features the new season’s guest stars Craig Robinson and Haley Joel Osment, you can check out the video in the player below! The series will air on April 15 with two episodes and then go on by releasing a single episode each week