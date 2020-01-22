‘what-was-mahabharat?’-asks-kangana-on-saif’s-‘no-concept-of-india-before-british’-comment

PM Modi is most deserving candidate of democracy: Kangana Ranaut













Kangana Ranaut has put forth a powerful question to Saif Ali Khan on his infamous ‘no concept of India before British’ comment.

In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Saif had talked about the current social climate in the country and the polarising politics of his latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. “I don’t think this is history,” Saif said. “I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one,” he added.

Kangana was asked to comment on the same by Zee News when she said the existence of Mahabharata proves that a united India existed before the British took over the country. “This is not true. If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it? What did Ved Vyas write? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them. Sri Krishna was in Mahabharat. So there was a Bharat, that’s why it was mahaan (great). All the kings of India came together to fight that war. So it’s natural…,” she said.

Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali KhanVarinder Chawla

Said is now being criticized by some people for his remarks while many others are also supporting him. Some even trolled him for naming his son Taimur. “I am sure ‘History buff’ Saif Ali Khan never heard or read about Taimur/Timur, a Turko-Mongol conqueror who devastated much of Asia in the period around 1400 .. otherwise he wud have never named his cute son Taimur Ali Khan .. just saying,” wrote a Twitter user.

Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut were last seen together in Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial ‘Rangoon’ that also starred Shahid Kapoor.