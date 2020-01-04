what-was-derek-acorah’s-cause-of-death,-how-old-was-he-and-how-long-was-he-on-most-haunted?

It was announced today that TV medium Derek Acorah had sadly passed away.

His wife, Gwen, announced the news in a statement on social media. Posting to Facebook, Gwen wrote: ‘Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness.’

What was the cause of his death and how old was Derek Acorah when he passed?

How did Derek Acorah die?

The Most Haunted presenter, medium and Celebrity Big Brother star passed away after slipping into a coma.

He had previously complained about having an ‘awful flu bug’ in a New Year post to his fans and followers.

He wrote: ‘Good morning everybody and I hope you’ve all had a spectacular celebration bringing in the New Year and the new decade. I spent the time quietly at home with Gwen as we’ve both had the awful flu bug which has brought us down so low.’

It’s not yet known what the illness was, but his wife revealed in social media posts he had been in intensive care after falling into a coma.

How old was Derek Acorah?

Derek Acorah was 69 years old.

He was born in Merseyside on 27 January 1950, and was just weeks away from his 70th birthday.

His career started with the 1996 TV show The Psychic Zone before he became a contributor on spin-off show Psychic Livetime.

Derek then presented Most Haunted for six series, starting in 2001.

Throughout his career, the medium had some high profile television specials.

Back in 2009, he attempted to reach out to late singer Michael Jackson’s ghost for the documentary, Michael Jackson: The Search for His Spirit.

The star also previously offered his services in contacting the spirit of Madeline McCann, whom he was quoted as saying was ‘not on this earth any more.’

The Sun first reported this story back in 2012, quoting Derek as saying: ‘I know her parents are convinced Maddie is alive and I’m really sorry – but the little one has been over in the spirit world for some time.’

‘I don’t think she’ll be there long before she reincarnates. When children pass over who haven’t had full lives I believe they choose the time to come back in the same form again — as another little girl.’

After a wave of backlash to his comments, Acorah apologised for any upset caused.

Why did Derek Acorah leave Most Haunted?

He famously left Most Haunted after six seasons in a controversial dispute with fellow psychic Yvette Fielding over fraud claims.

During the filming of a 2005 Most Haunted episode at Bodmin Gaol, the show’s sceptic Ciaran O’Keeffe had planted the name of a South African jailer, Kreed Kafer, on a piece of paper and had spoken of his name within Derek’s earshot.

When the cameras started rolling, Derek claimed to be possessed by Kreed, however, it was revealed that Ciaran had made up the figure and his name was an anagram of ‘Derek Faker’.

In 2010, Derek hit out at Yvette, saying to the Sunday Mercury: ‘She decided when I left the show that she didn’t want to talk to me any more. There was no need for it and it was very sad.’

He went on to star in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, finishing in fourth place and claiming he helped assist with OJ Simpson’s murder trial, saying: ‘I went out to LA. Psychometrised the building, and described two people, centered by a very powerful man.’

MORE: CBB’s Derek Acorah reveals his spirit guides didn’t like Paul Danan and tried to keep actor separate from group

MORE: Derek Acorah finishes fourth in Celebrity Big Brother 2017 final