what-to-watch-on-disney+-hotstar:-the-lion-king,-mandalorian,-frozen-2,-and-more

Disney Plus, originally announced back in 2017, has made its debut in India with the Hotstar app, from today, April 3. The streaming platform first began services back in November 2019, around the world. The Hollywood giant Disney, during launch in the US, stated, it wanted to launch "in most major markets within the first two years" which will lead to about 90 million subscribers by the end of 2020, suggested reports. The platform is currently available in major countries like US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, the UK, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. The release in France and India had been delayed. Disney plus will showcase all contents along with all Disney owned companies including MCU, Star Wars, and more. The platform will have about 250 superhero and animated films and over 100 series including Disney+ Originals like The Mandalorian. It also give subscribers access to Hotstar specials, Bollywood releases and daily Star television content. Here's everything that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans will be able to view content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, StarWars and National Geographic. Disney Plus will grant access to over 500 films, 350 series and 26 Disney+ Originals, which include 2019 releases like the live-action version of The Lion King and the highly anticipated sequel to Frozen. As for TV series, there are shows based on Monsters Inc. and High School Musical that have also joined the platform. Classics include Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, Bambi, The Lion King, Lady and The Tramp, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella and more. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the platform will have up to 30 films and 50 series including the Oscar-nominated Black Panther, the highest grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy and the series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Some originals, which are yet to released but announced, include shows like, Marvel's Hero Project documentary, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If?, Hawkeye, Marvel's 6161, Ms. Marvel and more. As for Pixar content, around 20 films, Toy Story and Finding Dory series, will be available to stream along with new shorts like Lamp Life and Pixar in Real Life, a live-action series that reportedly transports Pixar characters into the real world. All Star Wars films, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace to Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi along with spin-offs like The Rouge One and Solo will also be accessible on the streaming platform. Star Wars world also includes new originals like The Mandalorian which was launched with the platform's launch in the US will be available. Other shows include The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance. All National Geographic documentaries and shows will also be available in two subscription tiers VIP and Premium. On the other hand, non-subscribers can still view free content such as daily TV shows, few Bollywood releases, some news channels and major sporting events such IPL, BCCI cricket series, Premier League, and more.