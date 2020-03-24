what-to-know-if-your-travels-are-affected-by-the-domestic-travel-ban

Which borders are closing and how airlines and hotels are responding.In an effort to flatten the COVID-19 curve, the government has announced a domestic travel ban.As a result, Tasmania, Queensland, the Northern Territory, South Australia and Western AUstralia have or are intending to close their borders. This means that any non-essential travellers into each must self-isolate for 14-day isolation once they arrive.This includes residents returning home but excludes essential emergency service workers, health services and goods and freight staff.Failure to comply with these isolation rules can attract a fine of up to $16,800 or six months in prison. This based on Tasmania’s current closure.These are the shut-down times per state or territory: Tasmania: As of Saturday 21 MarchQueensland: From midnight Wednesday 25 MarchNorthern Territory: From 4pm, 24 MarchSouth Australia: From 4pm, 24 MarchWestern Australia: From 1.30pm AWST, 24 MarchAnyone who has domestic travel booked in the near future is encouraged to cancel, or face mandatory isolation.Even if your travels are to states that haven’t issued a ban yet, the situation is constantly evolving – as are the border rules. If your trip isn’t essential it may be best to cancel or postpone it anyway.So, what do you need to know if you had travel plans?Airlines are offering to fly you home earlyIn compliance with the new border closures, domestic airlines are offering greater flexibility to get residents home as soon as possible.Anyone booked on a Virgin Australia or Tigerair flight departing on or before Friday 27 March 2020 can bring their booking forward.Those in a rush to return, can take their ticket to the airline check-in counters on 24 March 2020 to be moved onto the next available flight fee-free. Otherwise, travellers can contact the airline’s guest services to rebook.Virgin Australia: 13 67 89Tigerair: 1300 174 266If a seat is unavailable on a Tigerair flight you can be bumped onto a Virgin Australia flight at no extra cost.Anyone due to travel before or on 30 June 2020 can also opt to delay their plans. Again, this will be fee-free, however any differences in airfare prices will have to be paid. Cancellations are also available to anyone travelling in the next four weeks and will be refunded as a travel voucher, valid for 12 months.Qantas and Jetstar haven’t announced flexibility around bringing domestic travels forward. However, all flights with travel dates until 31 May may be cancelled penalty-free before 31 March 2020.Similar to Virgin Australia, refunds will be in the form of travel credit. This must be redeemed by 30 September or 12 months from the original ticket issue – whichever is later.Major hotel chains are waiving cancellation feesEven before these domestic travel bans were placed, hotel chains including Marriott and Hilton were allowing travellers to cancel or postpone their stays fee-free.Bookings need to have been for certain dates, with both Marriott and Hilton this for stays before or on 30 April. Cancellations must also be made up to 24 hours prior to arrival to avoid fees.Cancellations become a little more difficult with non-refundable stays made through online booking agents such as Expedia or Booking.com. However, many are working to offer flexibility.Expedia is offering full refunds on non-refundable stays and holiday packages booked prior to 19 March for stays between 20 March and 30 April 2020. Eligible cancellations must be made 24-hours before check-in.Airbnb is also letting holidaymakers (and homeowners) cancel bookings for free for stays until 14 AprilIf you had interstate travels booked that you now wish to cancel, check with your hotel or travel agent asap to see if you can cancel or, at the very least, postpone the dates of your stay.Hotels are offering discounted long-stay rates and isolation packagesWith many of the state border restrictions coming into effect on 24 March, there’s no doubt some Australians will be forced to self-isolate upon their return.In response, hotels and serviced apartments have begun offering self-isolation packages which feature everything from increased room cleaning to unlimited Netflix access.The Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites brand is one of the larger chains accommodating those in quarantine. It’s offering guests 20% off long stay rates and the use of in-room grocery and food delivery and high-speed Wi-Fi. Fresh linen is also available on request, delivered contact-free to your door.Other options are Unyoked, which offers off-the-grid accommodation – now with increased cleaning. Or, remote stays via Airbnb, many of which feature unlimited Wi-Fi, Netflix and contactless food delivery options.Domestic travel insurance could cover youIf you purchased domestic travel insurance before the ban was announced, this could cover you for any out of pocket expenses incurred if you are forced to cancel your plans.Select credit cards also offer complimentary domestic travel insurance if you purchased most of your trip with it. Contact your bank or credit card company to check.

