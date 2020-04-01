What to Expect from Sacred Games Season 3: Read Details

Sacred Games, a family worth watch web drama, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Neeraj Ghaywan, is giving us serious dilemma to seek for the aftermath of the series!

Though it has not yet been affirmed that it would return, no data has been discharged at this point about Sacred Games season 3. But as it is certain that season two finished on an amazing spine chilling white-knuckle, the show is required to follow uncover what occurred after the screen went to dark. The arrangement finished at a gigantic cliff-hanger when it was uncovered that Sartaj had three endeavours to break the code and stop the atomic bomb set to devastate Mumbai.

Eventually, as he put in the last code and stood by to check whether it was the right mix, the screen drastically went dark.

Fans are keen to recognize what this implies for the fate of these characters. And we can’t keep calm, these web series are getting all into our nerves!

Here is a fan-made trailer! Watch