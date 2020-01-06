what-to-expect-at-ces-2020-as-the-global-gadget-show-kicks-off-this-week

Every year the great and the good of the technology industry sets up shop in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show.

More commonly known as CES, it’s where the tech titans show off their wares for the coming year. Artificial intelligence, 8K TVs and more ‘smart home’ technologies are likely to be trotted out over the next few days as a sign of things to come.

The event – which is expected to draw more than 170,000 attendees – begins tomorrow, January 7, and runs until Friday, January 10.

More than 20,000 new devices are set to be unveiled during the course of the show.

High-profile figures from Apple and Facebook will also appear together on stage during the show to discuss the tech industry’s approach to data privacy – a topic the firms have previously clashed over in the past.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump and an adviser to her father’s administration, is also due to appear at the show.

Gadgets ranging from new televisions to drones, connected appliances and robots are all likely to feature heavily on the show floor, while foldable smartphones – which rose to prominence during 2019 – could also be a theme among the new devices unveiled as firms attempt to gain traction in that emerging market.

The convention, which has run since 1967, has a history of being the site of the launch of notable technology – including the DVD and HD television.

Show organisers have also highlighted that the 2020 show will see a number of ‘non-traditional’ companies not known for their work in the tech sector appearing at the event.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Impossible Foods and agricultural machinery giant John Deere are among those confirmed for CES.

CES has also committed to continue working to improve diversity at the show, following criticism in recent years that its line-up of keynote speakers has failed to showcase equality.

Jean Foster, the senior vice president for marketing and communications at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) – which organises CES – said diversity was an industry-wide issue but confirmed CES had created an advisory board to help improve representation among its keynote speakers.

‘We take this platform very, very seriously and we want to drive the industry forward,’ she told the PA news agency last year.